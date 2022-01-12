2022 Australian PGA and WPGA Championships: TV Times, Leaderboard, Preview

THE Fortinet Australian PGA Championship returns this week after two years in the covid wilderness and for the first time will be played in conjunction with the inaugural Fortinet Australian WPGA Championship. Live streaming coverage will be available free at Kayo Freebies.

Adam Scott last raised the Joe Kirkwood Cup in 2019 but unfortunately won’t be at Royal Queensland Golf Club this week when 120 of Australia’s leading men’s golfers battle to have their name etched alongside his, and many other well known names on the iconic trophy.

They will be playing alongside 24 of our best women golfers in their own 72-hole tournament to decide the first name on the newly forged Karrie Webb Cup.

Play commences on Thursday morning at Royal Queensland Golf Club in Brisbane and will be broadcast live each day on Fox Sports, Kayo and through Sky Sport in New Zealand. (Free for all on Kayo Freebies)