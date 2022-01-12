2022 Australian PGA and WPGA Championships: TV Times, Leaderboard, Preview

THE Fortinet Australian PGA Championship returns this week after two years in the covid wilderness and for the first time will be played in conjunction with the inaugural Fortinet Australian WPGA Championship. Live streaming coverage will be available free at Kayo Freebies.
Adam Scott last raised the Joe Kirkwood Cup in 2019 but unfortunately won’t be at Royal Queensland Golf Club this week when 120 of Australia’s leading men’s golfers battle to have their name etched alongside his, and many other well known names on the iconic trophy.
They will be playing alongside 24 of our best women golfers in their own 72-hole tournament to decide the first name on the newly forged Karrie Webb Cup.
Play commences on Thursday morning at Royal Queensland Golf Club in Brisbane and will be broadcast live each day on Fox Sports, Kayo and through Sky Sport in New Zealand. (Free for all on Kayo Freebies)
Who to follow: There are some familiar faces that Australian golf fans will recognise but the strength in the 2021 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship field lies in the rising stars who are getting ready to take on the world. Headlined by two-time DP World Tour winner and world No.49 Min Woo Lee the men’s field also boasts two young players who recently posted their maiden career wins. Newcastle’s Blake Windred has spent the past two years playing in Europe and recorded his first win at the Victorian PGA Championship followed a week later by South Australian Jack Thompson’s breakthrough title at the Gippsland Super 6. Past champions in the field are Geoff Ogilvy (2008) and Peter Lonard (2002, 2004, 2007) with prolific Tour winners Richard Green, Peter O’Malley, Brett Rumford and Peter Fowler out to keep the young guys in check. The field for the Australian WPGA Championship includes LPGA Tour players Sarah Kemp, Sarah Jane Smith and Su Oh along with recent LPGA Tour graduates Stephanie Kyriacou and Karis Davidson.
How to follow: For live scoring and the latest news from the Fortinet Australian PGA and WPGA Championships visit the official tournament website, www.championship.pga.org.au.
Exclusive content and tournament updates will also be posted regularly on the PGA of Australia’s social media channels.
Instagram: @pgatouraus
Twitter: @PGAofAustralia
Facebook: @PGAofAustralia and @PGATourAus
Official hashtags: #AusPGA #AusWPGA
How to watch:
You’ll be able to catch all of the action, broadcast live, on Foxtel (Channel 503), Kayo Freebies and Sky Sport New Zealand.
Times (AEST)
Round 1: Thursday, January 13th 11.30am – 4.30pm (LIVE)
Round 2: Friday, January 14th 11.30am – 4.30pm (LIVE)
Round 3: Saturday, January 15th 11.30am – 4.30pm (LIVE)
Round 4: Sunday, January 16th 11.30am – 4.30pm (LIVE)
How to attend:
The 2021 Fortinet Australian PGA Championship and Fortinet Australian WPGA Championship are being run as Covid-safe events. Fans are welcome to attend each day and children aged 16 and under accompanied by a paying adult receive free entry. Tickets start from $20 and can be purchased through Ticketek. For parking and requirements for entry at Royal Queensland Golf Club click here.
About the tournaments:
Past winners of the Australian PGA Championship include Adam Scott (2), Cam Smith (2), Geoff Ogilvy, Peter Senior (3), Peter Lonard (3), Robert Allenby (4), Greg Norman (2), Bill Dunk (5), Kel Nagel (6), Peter Thompson and the late Bob Shearer (1).
No event was held in the 2020/21 summer due to Covid-19.