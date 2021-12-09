Australia’s ‘Summer of Golf’ begins Thursday with 2021 Vic PGA: Live weekend television coverage

Australia’s ‘Summer of Golf’ tees off with the 2021 Vic PGA at Moonah Links from Thursday. The championship will be played over 72-holes of stroke on Victoria’s Mornington Peninsula, across both the Legends and Open courses, from Thursday 9 December – Sunday 12 December. There will be live television coverage on the weekend.

92 pro golfers will be battling to have their name engraved on a trophy that features some of the country’s greatest, including Peter Thomson, Ossie Pickworth, Peter Senior, Stuart Appleby and Marc Leishman.

FIELD

The field will be made up of 92 professional players with a cut of the top-50 plus ties made after round two.

Following a similar format to world famous events such as the Pebble Beach Pro-Am on the PGA Tour or the Dunhill Links Championship on the European Tour, amateurs will tee it up alongside our tour stars and compete for the Victorian Celebrity Amateur Challenge. The Challenge will see amateurs paired with a professional to form a team for the first 2 rounds with groups consisting of two professionals and two amateurs. The pro/amateur team will compete in a separate 4BBB competition. The leading 25 teams will head into the weekend, with the top 8 playing the final round.

View the full field here.

View round one tee times here.

Leading players include last year’s Champion Christopher Wood, Blake Windred, Peter Fowler, Brad Kennedy, Bryden Macpherson, Peter Lonard and Michael Sim to name a few.

Marquee groups to follow in round one include:

7:20am: Deyen Lawson, Peter Lonard, Tim Moore (a)*, Mark Watson (a)

12:20pm: Jed Morgan, Zach Murray, Adam Kelly (a), Andrew Turner (a)

12:35pm: Blake Windred, Josh Armstrong, Brendon Fevola (a), Paul Rodney (a)

1:00pm: Dimitrios Papadatos, Michael Sim, Tiffany Cherry (a), Rod Loader (a)

* Players listed “(a)” are playing in the Victorian Celebrity Amateur Challenge

HOW TO FOLLOW

Follow live scores on pga.org.au here or download the PGA of Australia app on the App Store or Google Play.

You can follow live updates, scores, and player content on the PGA Tour of Australia socials:

Rounds three and four will be broadcast live in Australia on Fox Sports and Kayo at the following times:

Round Three – Saturday 11 December

2pm – 5pm AEDT

Round Four – Sunday 12 December

12pm – 5pm AEDT

Check local guides

SPECTATORS

Access to Moonah Links is free to spectators across all four days of competition.

Gate opening and closing times (Indicative times are as follows):

Thursday and Friday: gates open at 5:30am and close one hour after play concludes at approximately 7:00pm

Saturday and Sunday: gates open at approximately 6:00am and close at approximately 7:00pm

Access and parking

Public parking is available at the overflow car park at Moonah Links Resort, entering off Peter Thomson Drive. Spectators can then walk directly into the venue from the overflow car park.

Pedestrian entrance to the course is located on Peter Thomson Drive. Course access is available to all patrons with general admission tickets, official accreditation or hospitality passes.

Patrons are to stay outside the ropes and follow the marshal’s instructions when crossing the fairways at the designated crossing points.

TOURNAMENT SCHEDULE

Thursday 9th December Tournament Round 1

7.00am – 2.00pm tee times. Gates open at 5.30am

Friday 10th December Tournament Round 2

7.00am – 2.00pm tee times. Gates open at 5.30am

Cut made to top 50 professionals plus ties at completion of day’s play (36 holes)

Cut made to the top 25 amateurs at completion of day’s play (36 holes)

Saturday 11th December Tournament Round 3

Tee times dependent on field, approximately 9.00am

Live television broadcast from 2pm – 5pm on Fox Sports and Kayo

Sunday 12th December Tournament Final Round

Live television broadcast 12pm – 5pm on Fox Sports and Kayo.

Presentations to follow on the 18th green immediately following close of play

Original Source Information: PGA of Australia