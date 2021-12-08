Sun sleeve maker SParms partners with Walkinshaw Sports to hit golf stores in time for Christmas

LEADING Australian sun-safe clothing brand SParms – current sponsors of the PGA Legends Tour and long popular with top golfers such as Karrie Webb – has just announced a partnership with Walkinshaw Sports to expand distribution of the SParms sun-safe range to a broader range of golf retail outlets across the country.

SParms is responsible for the increasingly prevalent sun sleeve range of products, typically worn with any traditional short sleeve golf shirt and recommended by medical experts to help prevent skin cancer and melanoma.

Despite their very high UV ray protection rating, SParms are lightweight, moisture wicking, breathable, quick dry and have a noticeable “cooling” effect even when worn on the hottest days.

Joining Webb as active users are other well-known golfers including Hannah Green, Katherine Kirk and a host of Legend Tour players; SParms has also earned its name as the ‘official sun sleeve on tour’ of the LPGA.

“We are absolutely thrilled to announce the new partnership [with Walkinshaw Sports] and we are looking forward to sharing our wonderful fashion range with more golfers nationally,” SParms founder and director, Mimi Lee said.

Walkinshaw Sports is Australia’s leading golf distribution company and a one-stop house of brands for over 750 golf accounts nationally. Walkinshaw Sports distributes leading golf brands such as Under Armour, Cross, Clicgear, Rovic, Motocaddy, AFL, NRL and its own brands such as PGF, Optima and Walkinshaw.

“The new partnership with SParms is really exciting and a great opportunity for our company to promote a brand that plays a key role in sun protection which is really important for golfers,” Walkinshaw Sports general manager Dan Harrap said.

“SParms has changed the style of fashion worn by golfers around the world,” Lee added. “Many sportspeople will pull on an arm sleeve such as SParms, not evening knowing it is a brand name. It has taken a decade, but every year, more and more golfers have been converted to SParms. Once they realise that they are putting on something that can keep them cool, comfortable and provide the best and most effective UPF 50+ sun protection available, they become life-long fans of our products.”

Seven-time major winner Webb is clearly one of those fans.

“You may have noticed that I play golf wearing SParms sun protection sleeves,” Webb says. “I have worn these for eight years and love them because they keep me cool, comfortable and provide the best and most effective UPF 50+ sun protection available when I am out on course in the heat.”

SParms is an Australian owned and operated industry leading designer and manufacturer of sun protection clothing. SParms creates high-tech athletic apparel for sports and leisure to protect people from the sun’s harsh UV rays. The entire range including: T shirts, collared shirts, short sleeve shirts, long sleeve shirts, gloves, should wraps, arm sleeves; and face masks, is made in Australia and is UPF50+ for unparalleled UVA and UVB coverage.

