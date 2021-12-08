Entries open for 2022 Over 80’s Australian Golf Championships

Harrington Waters Golf Club will proudly host the 6th Over 80’s Australian Golf Championships for Men & Women from 29th-31st of March 2022.

The popular annual tournament is held over three days with Event Coordinator Kim Woodhouse advising 9 holes are played each day “by our field of amazing octogenarians and nonagenarians”.

The championship was first played in 2016 and while the scheduled 2020 edition was unfortunately another covid pandemic casualty the event was back to its best in 2021 with a healthy field of participants from across the country.

The championship is traditionally run over three days of 9 Hole segments with 27 hole overall scratch and nett winners as well as daily and other categories.

The oldest plater last year was a 94 year old.