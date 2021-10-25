Aussies on Tour: Matt Jones, Scott Hend & Minjee Lee top 20 finishes; Q-School successes

Aussies on Tour is a regular roundup of how Australia’s top men and women golfers are performing on the world’s golf tours and is provided by Golf Australia, the PGA of Australia and the WPGA.

Queensland’s Karis Davidson will join the growing band of Aussies plying their trade in the US in 2022 after advancing to the LPGA Tour’s Q-Series at Stage II of Qualifying School in Florida.

Two days after Jason Scrivener and Justin Warren guaranteed themselves status in the US by moving through to the final stage of the Korn Ferry Tour qualifying school, Davidson was the lone Australian to finish in the top 45 at Second Stage of the LPGA Tour Qualifying School in Florida.

A regular on the Japan LPGA since 2018, Davidson has based herself in the US in recent weeks and came close to qualifying for an LPGA Tour event.

That experience seemed to come to the fore at Plantation Golf and Country Club as Davidson kept the nerves in check to close with successive rounds of 72 and a tie for 25th, three shots inside the cut-off line.

Davidson will now tee it up in the LPGA Tour Q-Series starting November 29, a two-week cumulative tournament that will award the top-45 finishers status on the LPGA Tour in 2022.

Gabriela Ruffels and Hira Naveed failed to advance in the cruellest of fashions, falling one shot short and left to rue a triple bogey and double bogey respectively in the fourth and final round.

The consolation for Ruffels, Naveed, Julienne SooGrace KimKirsty HodgkinsSoo Jin LeeStephanie NaEmily Mahar and Kiwi Amelia Garvey is that by playing all four rounds at Second Stage they have secured status on the secondary Symetra Tour for 2022.

But it was heartbreak for rookie professional Stephanie Bunque who was disqualified in round one after self-reporting multiple rule violations concerning slope capabilities on distance-measuring devices.

A double bogey on the opening hole of her final round cruelled Minjee Lee’s hopes of a late Sunday charge at the BMW Ladies Championship, closing with a 1-under par round of 71 to finish tied for 12th.

Matt Jones recorded his first top-20 finish since his Honda Classic victory in March with a tie for 18th at the ZOZO Championship in Japan, Scott Hend also notching a top-20 result at the European Tour’s Mallorca Open in Spain.

While the Aussies may not have been overly prominent on leaderboards across the globe it was a superb week for the Kiwis.

Daniel Hillier took a step towards securing his future on the European Tour with a breakthrough win at the Challenge Tour’s Challenge Costa Brava, Lydia Ko was tied for third at the BMW Ladies Championship and Steven Alker registered his sixth top-10 finish in seven starts on the Champions Tour with a tie for fourth at the Dominion Energy Charity Classic.

Results

LPGA and Symetra Tour Qualifying Stage II
Plantation Golf and Country Club, Venice, Florida
Winner            Pauline Roussin-Bouchard (FRA)   67-70-67-65—269
T25                 Karis Davidson                      71-68-72-72—283
T48                 Gabriela Ruffels                    72-70-71-73—286
T48                 Hira Naveed                          75-70-69-72—286
T55                 Julienne Soo                         71-72-75-69—287
T55                 Grace Kim                             69-73-76-69—287
T62                 Amelia Garvey                       70-71-73-74—288
T96                 Kirsty Hodgkins (a)               76-73-71-72—292
T135               Soo Jin Lee                           78-75-71-73—297
T135               Stephanie Na                        75-76-72-74—297
T156               Emily Mahar (a)                     74-76-74-77—301
DQ                  Stephanie Bunque

PGA Tour
ZOZO Championship
Accordia Golf Narashino CC, Chiba, Japan
Winner Hideki Matsuyama (JPN)                 64-68-68-65—265           $US1.791m
T18                 Matt Jones                             67-69-73-69—278           $118,718

LPGA Tour
BMW Ladies Championship
LPGA International Busan, Republic of Korea
Winner            Jin Young Ko (KOR)             71-64-67-64—266           $US300,000
Won in sudden-death playoff
T3                   Lydia Ko                                73-67-67-64—271           $US95,144
T12                 Minjee Lee                             67-69-68-71—275           $33,510
29                   Hannah Green                       68-72-67-73—280           $16,113
T61                 Su Oh                                    71-69-73-75—288           $4,448
T79                 Sarah Kemp                          76-72-72-71—291           $3,503

European Tour
Mallorca Golf Open
Golf Santa Ponsa, Balearic Islands, Spain
Winner            Jeff Winther  (DEN)              62-71-62-70—265           €150,940
T20                 Scott Hend                            71-68-66-69—274           €10,849
T40                 Josh Geary                            67-71-71-68—277           €6,203
MC                  Maverick Antcliff                     72-72—144
MC                  Ryan Fox                               70-75—145

Korean PGA Tour
Hana Bank Invitational
Bears Best Cheongna GC, Korea
Winner            Taehoon Lee (KOR)              66-67-64-70—267          KRW201,661,692
T34                 Junseok Lee                          73-69-72-72—286           KRW5,762,482
T42                 Wonjoon Lee                         70-71-79-67—287           KRW5,041,542

Challenge Tour
Challenge Costa Brava
Empordà Golf, Girona, Spain
Winner            Daniel Hillier (NZL)                71-67-62-65—265           €32,000
T37                 Blake Windred                       71-71-64-74—280           €1,320
MC                 Dimitrios Papadatos               75-73—148

LET Access Series
Santander Golf Tour Barcelona
Real Club De Golf El Prat, Spain
Winner            Charlotte Liautier (FRA) (a)     71-71-74—216          ——
T34                 Kristalle Blum                           76-79-75—230          €458

Champions Tour
Dominion Energy Charity Classic
The Country Club of Virginia, Richmond, Virginia
Winner           Bernhard Langer (GER)          66-67-69—202            $US305,000
Won in sudden-death playoff
T4                   Steven Alker                          63-70-72—205          $91,500
T31                 Stephen Leaney                    73-69-70—212          $13,800
T42                 Rod Pampling                        72-69-74—215          $8,600
T42                 David McKenzie                    71-72-72—215          $8,600

