Record field as Port Stephens hosts 2021 NSW veteran golfers matchplay championship

Brian O'Hare
Vets matchplay participants Ian Powell from Port Kembla and John Choi from Ryde Parramatta
By Dave Flatt.

The INGENIA HOLIDAYS NSW Veteran Golfers Association Matchplay Championships were played from Monday 31 May to Friday 4 June at Nelson Bay, Pacific Dunes and Horizons golf courses, with a record field of 136 men and Ladies participating.

Defending Men’s Champion Tony Southward from Charlestown was again the winner, with a convincing win over Warren Gorton from Hawks Nest in the final.

Men’s Champion Tony Southward from Charlestown (centre) with NSWVGA President Ian Vidler (left) and Mark Leonard from Ingenia Holidays.

The Ladies Champion was the top seed Lyn Banks from Scone who defeated Wendy Gordon from Port Macquarie in the final.

Women’s Finalists: Winner Lyn Banks from Scone and runner up Wendy Gordon from Port Macquarie

The event attracted players from all over NSW, and some from Queensland and Victoria. The unluckiest entrant was Mike Sharp from Associate sponsors 1st Tee Sunscreens who had to withdraw three days before the event when he was trapped in the Victorian lock-down.

The Naming Rights sponsor for the event was INGENIA HOLIDAYS., and their Business development Manager flew down from Brisbane to be involved in the Gala Presentation Dinner at Nelson Bay Golf Club on the Friday night. Associate sponsors included PORT STEPHENS COUNCIL, 7TH STREET CARAVANS and 1ST TEE SUNSCREENS.

Divisional Champions are:

MEN’S DIVISION 1: Tony Southward (Charlestown)

LADIES DIVISION 1: Lyn Banks (Scone)

MEN’S DIVISION 2: Michael Moussa (Penrith)

LADIES DIVISION 2: Heather Atkins (Nelson Bay)

MEN’S DIVISION 3: Dean Overend (Pacific Dunes)

LADIES DIVISION 3: Gale Sheiles (Cammeray)

MEN’S DIVISION 4: Richard Osmotherly (Commonwealth Golf Club)

LADIES DIVISION 4: Mary Conway (Nelson Bay)

MEN’S DIVISION 5: Nigel Eves (Nelson Bay)

The 2022 event will be held from Monday 30 May to Friday 3 June 2022, and entries will be open on 14 JANUARY 2022 via the NSWVGA website of www.nswvga.com.au.

*Dave Flatt is the NSWVGA Matchplay Championship tournament director

Theresa Kim from North Ryde and Gail Delaforce from Belmont
Robin Kim from North Ryde, David Shearer from Magenta Shores and A Kangaroo
Lyn Banks from Scone, Ladies Champion, Teeing off in the final
Di Hoschke from Shelly Beach, Brenda Powell from Port Kembla, Jan Adlard from Breakers and Robyn Rocher from Nelson Bay
David Christensen from Kew, Michael Moussa from Penrith, Ken Baker from Port Kembla and John Marks from Horizons
