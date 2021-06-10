Record field as Port Stephens hosts 2021 NSW veteran golfers matchplay championship

By Dave Flatt.

The INGENIA HOLIDAYS NSW Veteran Golfers Association Matchplay Championships were played from Monday 31 May to Friday 4 June at Nelson Bay, Pacific Dunes and Horizons golf courses, with a record field of 136 men and Ladies participating.

Defending Men’s Champion Tony Southward from Charlestown was again the winner, with a convincing win over Warren Gorton from Hawks Nest in the final.

The Ladies Champion was the top seed Lyn Banks from Scone who defeated Wendy Gordon from Port Macquarie in the final.

The event attracted players from all over NSW, and some from Queensland and Victoria. The unluckiest entrant was Mike Sharp from Associate sponsors 1st Tee Sunscreens who had to withdraw three days before the event when he was trapped in the Victorian lock-down.

The Naming Rights sponsor for the event was INGENIA HOLIDAYS., and their Business development Manager flew down from Brisbane to be involved in the Gala Presentation Dinner at Nelson Bay Golf Club on the Friday night. Associate sponsors included PORT STEPHENS COUNCIL, 7TH STREET CARAVANS and 1ST TEE SUNSCREENS.

Divisional Champions are:

MEN’S DIVISION 1: Tony Southward (Charlestown)

LADIES DIVISION 1: Lyn Banks (Scone)

MEN’S DIVISION 2: Michael Moussa (Penrith)

LADIES DIVISION 2: Heather Atkins (Nelson Bay)

MEN’S DIVISION 3: Dean Overend (Pacific Dunes)

LADIES DIVISION 3: Gale Sheiles (Cammeray)

MEN’S DIVISION 4: Richard Osmotherly (Commonwealth Golf Club)

LADIES DIVISION 4: Mary Conway (Nelson Bay)

MEN’S DIVISION 5: Nigel Eves (Nelson Bay)

The 2022 event will be held from Monday 30 May to Friday 3 June 2022, and entries will be open on 14 JANUARY 2022 via the NSWVGA website of www.nswvga.com.au.

*Dave Flatt is the NSWVGA Matchplay Championship tournament director