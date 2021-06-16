2021 US Open: Australian TV Times, Preview

SEVEN Aussie golfers line up for the 122nd edition of the US Open this week, which will play out at Torrey Pines in San Diego.

Queenslander Cameron Smith enters the event as the top ranked Australian and he will be joined by Marc Leishman, Adam Scott, Matt Jones, Wade Ormsby, Brad Kennedy and surprise qualifier Stephen Allan.

The 47 year old Allan, who was 2002 Australian Open Champion, will be making his fifth US Open appearance with his best finish a tie for 28th in 2005.

He will be taking his eldest son Liam as caddy on the Torrey Pines adventure after son Joey helped him on the bag during his playoff victory.

“Enjoying it,” Allan said this week. “My son is caddying for me. The rest of the family are going to be out here. I haven’t had… my youngest son is 10… so he hasn’t seen me play in a big tournament like this before.”

Marc Leishman, who won the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines last year, is certainly happy with the venue. “As far as US Open courses, it’s as good as it’ll get for me. But it’s still going to be really tough,” he said.

“I mean, any US Open I think it’s [about] hitting fairways. It always is. But probably even more important than that is leaving yourself in good positions around the greens, knowing where you can miss it, where you can’t miss it, putting.

“You’re going to have a lot of long par putts out here this week, and it’s going to be pretty important to hole a lot of them. Reading the greens is going to be important, but hitting your lines and just not getting ahead of yourself.”

Defending champion is Bryson DeChambeau, while other favourites include his second best mate Brooks Koepka, the covid-unlucky Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson, Rory McIlroy and Xander Schauffele.

2021 US Open Australian TV Broadcast Times

Live coverage of the 2021 US Open at Torrey Pines in California will be available at FoxSports, Kayo Sports and Golf TV

(All times Australian EST.)

Round 1, Friday 4:00am – 12:00pm

Round 2, Saturday 4:00am – 12:00pm

Round 3, Sunday 3:00am – 11:00am

Round 4, Monday 3:00am – 11:00am