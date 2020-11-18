A Hole in One double header!

By Noel Rowsell

Penrith veteran golfer Steve Williams was delighted when his tee shot on the 15th hole at Penrith GC finished at the bottom of the cup, for a hole in one and a certain ‘Nearest the Pin’ prize.

Imagine his surprise when his playing partner checked the NTP card, only to find a player in the preceding group had also aced the hole.

Another veteran Ian Forrester had his name on the card first but fittingly, he and Steve would share the NTP honours and prizemoney.

Left-handed Ian had been having a shocker up until the 15th but his mood improved dramatically when his 7-iron shot holed out.

Right-handed Steve was also playing below handicap when his 8-iron produced the same result, allowing him to improve and finish the day just 2 shots off his handicap.