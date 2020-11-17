Australian Senior Amateur Wrap: November 2020

Darryl Hearsch wraps up the the latest Australian senior amateur golfing action from around the country. Due to Covid things are still a little lean on the senior circuit but as usual Darryl has done a stirling job in reporting on what has taken place in recent times.

NEW SOUTH WALES

NSW best senior amateurs get invites into the Australian Senior PGA Championship

Nine NSW seniors were delighted to receive an invitation into the field of the Australian PGA Senior Championship which was played at Richmond GC, Sydney. The NSW seniors were Ken Brewer, David McMillan, David McClelland, Adam Cornell, Lester Peterson, Graeme Stinson, Matthew Taylor, Terry Small and local senior champion, George Scapellato. All the amateurs were hoping to survive the cut and make it into the last day on Saturday but with only 50 plus ties it was going to be difficult.

The tournament didn’t start off too well with most players only playing a handful of holes on the Thursday before rain halted the days play. This meant that everyone would be back on the Friday to play out their first 18 and then play another 18. After more delays on Friday morning due to the water on the course, play commenced at 10 am. All groups managed to finish 36 holes before a cut was made. The cut was made at +14 which meant five of the nine amateurs made it through to the final round.

The third and final day was played in brilliant sunshine but still on a soggy Richmond track. It was a shame to see all the preparation that had gone into the course only to see mother nature decide otherwise. Prior to the rain the course was superbly presented and a credit to the course green staff.

The professional event was won by Andre Stolz with rounds of 67, 64 and 70 to finish at 9 under, four ahead of Peter Lonard on 5 under. Simon Tooman finished third on 4 under from Peter Fowler and Peter O’Malley who both finished on 3 under. Grahame Stinson led the amateurs finishing on + 11.

Senior amateur scores

221 Grahame Stinson (74-75-72) T30

225 Ken Brewer (72-78-75) T37

226 Lester Peterson (76-76-74) T40

231 Adam Cornell (81-75-75) T50

232 David McClelland (76-78-78) 52

159 Matthew Taylor (80-79) MC

160 David McMillan (82-78) MC

160 George Scapellato (83-77) MC

163 Terry Small (82-83) MC

Brewer wins again in the Windsor Foundation Shield

A field of 41 took to the fairways at Windsor GC for the Windsor Foundation Shield. The course has just come back from the damaging floods at the beginning of the year and the small course staff have done a magnificent job and presented a course in great shape. The new greens still need a little time to bed in but all players enjoyed playing all 18 greens.

Special mention needs to go to the organizer’s who emailed all players the draw plus a sheet of the local rules for the day which was a great initiative. Ken Brewer (Lynwood) won another Windsor Foundation (two wins in two years) shield after firing an even par round of 71 to finish 4 shots ahead of leading over 65 rookie, Terry Small (Kogarah). Unlucky to lose on a count back for runner up was Stephen Musgrave (Kogarah) who also had 75.

In the nett, the locals took out all the prizes, Nad Ponnusamy won with 69 from Terry Clark on 71 and Mike White on 73

QUEENSLAND

O’Rourke and Belonogoff prevail at Toowoomba

A record field of one hundred and twenty-seven players took to the Middle Ridge fairways on a course that was matched by the excellent weather.

The best men’s scratch score was from Kelly O’Rourke with 67. Runner up to Kelly was Ivan Walls with 69. Third place went to Steve Toyne with 70.

The best nett score for the men came from Ian Broom with a great score of 42 points. Alan Beesley was runner up on a count back from Peter Hannah after both players posted 38 points. The Super seniors was won by Garry Richards with 39 points from Col Halam on 37 points.

The best ladies’ scratch score came from Alex Belonogoff who won on a count back from Wendy O’Connell after both players returned 80.

The best nett score for the women came from Kate Wilkie with a great score of 43 points. Maureen Fallow was runner up with 38 points.

Callaghan and Colefax win at Warwick

One hundred and twenty-one players lined up for the Warwick seniors. Luckily, the Warwick event was a shotgun start which meant that the whole field was able to finish just before a storm arrived. The course was in amazing conditions and is a credit to the two greenkeepers and the band of volunteers at the club.

The best men’s scratch scores came from Warren Colefax with a fine 67 to finish four ahead of Ian Frost who finished with 71. Craig Backer was third with 75 on a count back.

The best nett scores on the day came from Col Halam with 39 points. Runner up on 35 on a count back was Bill Anderson from Cary Clarke. The Super senior was won by Dale Collings on a count back from Bruce Campbell after both finished on 35 points.

The best ladies’ scratch score came Robyn Callaghan who had a 77 to be two ahead of Kath Griffiths with 79.

The best nett scores for the women came from Leigh Christensen with 35 points on a count back. Alex Belonogoff was runner up with 34 points.

Jackson and Toyne winners at the City Seniors

Another record field of ninety players scooted through their round as the storms were all around the city but luckily missed the course. The last few groups did finish during some showers, but it was not the storm that was predicted. As always, City was very well presented.

The best men’s scratch scores came from Steve Toyne who shot 69, followed by Brad Dowling on 70. A further two shots back was Warren Colefax who carried on with his good form from the City seniors.

The best nett score came from Ian Frost who normally features in the scratch events but this time he took out the handicap honours with 36 points on a count back. Stuart Thompson was runner up again on a count back from Glen Hadfield after both players posted 36 points. Col Halam won the Super seniors with 35 points from Howard Smith on 33 points.

The best ladies’ scratch score came Claire Jackson with 82 on a count back from Kath Griffith.

The best nett score for the women came from Margaret Richards with 36 points from Susan Painter on 34 points.

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

Chappell wins the Wanneroo Seniors

The Wanneroo Seniors was played on the 2nd of November with the start not looking good with rain and thunder. After a few holes the weather cleared and players had fine conditions for the rest of the day. The course was in great condition and set up for good scoring. The leaders all came from one hot group with David Stanton 74, Don Mclean on his seniors’ debut 72, runner up John Ryan 72 and the winner was Paul Chappell with a fine 1 under 71.

WA report by Trevor Hughes

