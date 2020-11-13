Local Hope Payne the Player to Watch in NSW Senior Amateur

By
Brian O'Hare
-
Robert Payne golf
Robert Payne in action. Photo: Dave Tease, Golf NSW

LOCAL star Robert Payne will be one of the players to watch when the NSW Men’s and Women’s Senior Amateur Championships begin on Monday.
 
A former winner of this event, Payne lifted the Senior Amateur trophy at nearby Bathurst Golf Club in 2017. He will be tough to beat, especially around his home course, Duntryleague Golf Club in Orange.
 
Several former champions are taking part, including Mona Vale’s Stefan Albinski (2016), Lester Peterson (2018) and victoria’s (Comealla) Greg Rhodes (2015).
 
The Women’s Division will be no less competitive, with Monash County Club’s Jacqui Morgan set to defend her crown.
 
After being postponed in April due to COVID-19, Golf NSW was excited to be partnering with Orange City Council to bring the Championships to the region.
 
This year’s tournament is the first time the Men’s and Women’s Senior Championships will be played together, bringing the event in line with Golf NSW’s other major amateur crowns including the NSW Amateur, Junior Championships, and the recently completed Mid-Amateur Championship.
 
The Senior Amateur will kick-off with the Men’s & Women’s NSW Foursomes on Monday, November 16th. The 54-hole Men’s & Women’s NSW Senior Championships will begin on Tuesday, with the final round on Thursday.
 
Around 200 golfers will descend on the region, with entrants coming from across the State.
 
General Manager of Golf – Golf NSW, Mr Graeme Phillipson said the Senior Amateur Championships always attracted strong fields. Despite many regular interstate and international competitors being unable to attend, he remained confident the quality of golf on display would be exemplary.
 
“The Senior Amateur Championships are a highlight of the golfing year for those aged over 55, and combining both Championships into one week will be a boon for the Orange region.
 
“The interest we receive for this event is growing. Last year we had representatives from every state in Australia, as well as visitors from New Zealand, Singapore, and Malaysia.”
 
“Sadly, COVID has cruelled the chance for international visitors, but the fields are still strong. Come Thursday, I’m sure we will have two very worthy champions,” Mr Phillipson added.

For more information visit: 
https://www.golfnsw.org.au/tournaments/2018/12/16/826/nsw-senior-amateur

Previous article2020 US Masters: Australian TV Times, Streaming, Leaderboard, Preview
Brian O'Hare
https://australianseniorgolfer.com.au/
Brian is an award winning golf writer and is the founder and editor of Australian Senior Golfer. He is a former Sydney journalist who had little interest in golf till he hit his first ball at the age of 49 (and a half). Since then golf has just about overtaken his life. Brian founded ASG in April 2008 and has since covered every Australian Open, Presidents Cups, World Cups and numerous other big men’s and women’s tournaments, spending days inside the ropes with the likes of Tiger Woods, Phil Mickelson, Rory McIlroy, Jordan Spieth, Tom Watson, Fred Couples, Greg Norman, Adam Scott, Jason Day, Karrie Webb, and many others. He has also played in, and reported on, numerous amateur tournaments, particularly senior and veteran events, around the country. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Media Association and won the award for Best News Report for 2016 - 2017

Leave a Reply