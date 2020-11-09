2020 US Masters: Australian TV Times, Streaming, Leaderboard, Preview

THE 86th edition of the US Masters will unfold this week with five Aussies teeing it up at Augusta National with the event rescheduled from its usual timeslot earlier in the year due to Covid.

For Aussie golf fans there are a number of options to follow the hallowed tournament including free to air, Pay TV and streaming platforms.

The action starts Thursday evening with host broadcaster Channel Nine beginning coverage on GEM at 5am (AEDT) on Friday, Saturday. Timing will be the same for FoxSports, Foxtel Go and Kayo.

The Aussie reps include Adam Scott, who returned after his brief Covid layoff to play the Houston Open last week and fared reasonably well. Apart from a 4-over 74 on the Saturday the 2013 Masters champion was in red figures all the way and closed at T32 at 1-under.

Jason Day will go into the Masters with plenty of momentum after looking like a possibility in Houston to end his more than two year winless drought. However the 32 year old slid from second place down to tied-seventh on the final day.

The other Aussies at Augusta are Marc Leishman, Cameron Smith and Melbourne amateur Lukas Michel, who gets a start on the basis of his victory in the US Mid Amateur last year.

The defending champion is Tiger Woods while the bookies favourite is Bryson Dechambeau, followed in order by Jon Rahm, Rory McIlroy, Dustin Johnson, Justin Thomas, Xander Schauffele and Brooks Koepka.

2020 US Masters TV Times

Coverage on 9Gem (Channel 92), Foxsports and streaming on 9Now, Foxtel Go, Kayo.

FoxSports will have a dedicated Masters channel (503) and also feature select tournament holes in 4K on FOX SPORTS Ultra HD channel (channel 508).

Masters Round 1: Friday 5am – 9.30am (AEDT)

Masters Round 2: Saturday 5am – 9.30am

Masters Round 3: Sunday 5am – 9am

Masters Round 4: Monday 2am – 7am

2020 US Masters Tee Times & Leaderboard