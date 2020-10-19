The average driving distance for male amateur golfers in each handicap range

FORGET the ridiculous driving distances being achieved by some of the pro’s these days, lets focus on the golfers who really matter.

So how far far does the average male amateur golfer really hit the ball with their driver?

Thanks to golf statistician Lou Stagner of Decade Sports we have an up to date answer on a topic area that is often hotly debated.

Using data taken directly from the USGA Distance Insight Report, Stagner calculated the driving distance for male amateur golfers in the following handicap ranges: Less than 6, 6-12, 13-20 and 21+.

Turns out the average yardage of all golfers is – statistically at least – 217 yards.

Check out the full results in the table below.

