Spots available for this weekend’s NSW Open & NSW Senior Open Regional Qualifier – Cessnock Cup – Saturday 10th & Sunday 11th October @ Hunter Valley Golf Club

THERE are still spots available for this weekend’s NSW Open & NSW Senior Open Regional Qualifier event, the 36 hole Cessnock Cup, staged Saturday 10th & Sunday 11th October at the Hunter Valley Golf and Country Club.

The Regional Qualifying Tournaments provide an ideal opportunity for any interstate or New South Wales based amateur male golfers to win their way into the 2020 NSW Open Championship.

* The SCRATCH WINNER of this event will gain automatic entry to the 2020 NSW Open Championship to play alongside some of the best professional golfers in the country and from around the world.

* The TOP 2 SCRATCH scores of this event – Over 50 years of age, will gain automatic entry to the 2020 LINCOLN PLACE NSW Senior Open Championship to play alongside some of the legends of the game, including Peter Senior & Ian Baker-Finch.

