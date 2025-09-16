Gwen celebrates 60 years at Royal Fremantle

Gwen Cole’s remarkable journey at Royal Fremantle has been honoured with her official recognition as a 60-Year Member of the club.

Life Member Gwen, now 96, first joined in 1964 as a 21-handicapper whose only prior golfing experience had been on sand greens in regional WA.

She had never even played on grass greens or from a bunker, but quickly adapted — winning her first club title, the B-Grade Championship, within her first year.

From there, Gwen’s name became synonymous with women’s golf at Royal Fremantle. She captured back-to-back Club Championships in 1966 and 1967, narrowly missing a third consecutive win in 1968.

What followed was Gwen’s golden era as she dominated the Club Championship with an astonishing 10 straight victories between 1969–1978 and added another five between 1982–1994. Her haul of 17 Club Championship titles remains a women’s record at Royal Fremantle.

Gwen’s excellence also extended beyond club golf. She represented Western Australia from 1970–1975, captaining the team in 1973 and again in 1980. She went on to claim the State Veterans Championship in both 1990 and 1992, cementing her reputation as one of the finest WA women golfers of her time.

Off the course, Gwen gave tirelessly in leadership roles, serving as Ladies’ Captain and later President of the Lady Associates. In 1993, her contribution to Royal Fremantle was formally recognised with Life Membership.

Earlier this year, she was again celebrated in a special ceremony marking her incredible 60 years of membership and is pictured above with Royal Fremantle’s most recent women’s club champions.

While age and ill health have limited her ability to play, Gwen still leads the season each year by striking the ceremonial opening tee shot — a role that continues to inspire the women and girl golfers who follow in her footsteps.

Royal Fremantle General Manager, Lucy Guppy, says Gwen’s legacy is felt deeply by all at the club.

“Gwen really is a wonder. Her story reflects not just her own dedication, but the determination and talent of women in golf who have helped shape our club. She remains an inspiration to our members, especially to the women and girls who continue to look up to her in the highest regard.

“Gwen’s story is a powerful reminder of the rich contribution women have made, and continue to make, to the fabric of Royal Fremantle Golf Club and to the game of golf in WA.”

STORY: Neal Maidment | Golf WA/Golf Australia