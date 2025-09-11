Kim Morris and Peter Meyer win 2025 Victorian Senior Amateur

Brian O'Hare
Victorian Senior Amateur winners Kim Morris and Peter Meyer

Peter Meyer from Curlewis Golf Club and Kim Morris from Shepparton Golf Club are worthy winners of the 2025 Victorian Senior Amateur Championship.

The event was held over three days at Barwon Heads and 13th Beach golf clubs.

Meyer went into the last round as equal leader but found 5 birdies in his final 18 holes  to pull away from the field.

Meyer finished at +9 with Greg Wilson from Rosebud Country Club and Scott Mayo from Coolangatta/Tweed Heads equal second 2 strokes back.

Morris streeted the field with ever present Kim Pascoe (Buninyong) in second place and Susan Fenwick (Duntryleague) third.

 
 
Brian O'Hare
