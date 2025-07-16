2025 British Open Championship | Australian TV Times, R&A TV, Preview

The 153rd Open Championship tees off at Royal Portrush Golf Club this week and although there is no free to air broadcast in Australia there will be plenty of action on FoxSports and Kayo and also some streaming options.
Nine Aussie golfers will be vying for the Claret Jug including Adam Scott, Min Woo Lee, Jason Day, Cameron Smith, Elvis Smylie, Lucas Herbert, Ryan Peake, Marc Leishman and Curtis Luck.
Fox Sports and Kayo Sports will broadcast the Open Championship live for Australian viewers with full coverage beginning Thursday, July 17 at 3.30pm.
British Open Australian Broadcast Schedule (AEST):
- Thursday: 3:30pm – 5:00am
- Friday: 3:30pm – 5:00am
- Saturday: 7:00pm – 5:00am
- Sunday: 6:00pm – 4:00am
Of course there will be plenty of specials and related coverage surrounding that.
If you don’t have Australian cable one of the best streaming options will be the official R&A TV, which began live broadcasts on Monday, kicking off with Live at the Range. Coverage will progress to Featured Groups and individual hole coverage.
Two morning and afternoon groups will be available to view each day on R&A TV.
R&A TV
2025 British Open Leaderboard, Tee times, Blog and more | Our Official Widget
The 153rd Open Championship
Royal Portrush Golf Club, Northern Ireland
Recent champion: Xander Schauffele
Past Aussie winners: Peter Thomson (1954, 1955, 1956, 1958, 1965), Kel Nagle (1960), Greg Norman (1986, 1993), Ian Baker-Finch (1991), Cameron Smith (2022).
Prize money: US$17 million
Australasians in the field
Jason Day
Major wins: 1
Previous appearances: 12
Best finish: T2 (2023)
2024 result: T13
Best result in 2025: T3, The American Express, PGA TOUR
Ryan Fox (NZ)
Major wins: 0
Previous appearances: 8
Best finish: T16 (2019)
2024 result: T25
Best result in 2025: Win, RBC Canadian Open, PGA TOUR
Lucas Herbert
Major wins: 0
Previous appearances: 4
Best finish: T15 (2022)
2024 result: DNP
Best result in 2025: Win, International Series Japan, Asian Tour
Daniel Hillier (NZ)
Major wins: 0
Previous appearances: 3
Best finish: T19 (2024)
2024 result: T19
Best result in 2025: 2, Hero Dubai Desert Classic, DP World Tour
Min Woo Lee
Major wins: 0
Previous appearances: 4
Best finish: T21 (2022)
2024 result: MC
Best result in 2025: Win, Texas Children’s Houston Open, PGA TOUR
Marc Leishman
Major wins: 0
Previous appearances: 11
Best finish: T2 (2015)
2024 result: DNP
Best result in 2025: Win, LIV Golf Miami, LIV Golf League
Curtis Luck
Major wins: 0
Previous appearances: 0
Best finish: N/A
2024 result: DNP
Best result in 2025: T3, The National Tournament, Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia
Ryan Peake
Major wins: 0
Previous appearances: 0
Best finish: N/A
2024 result: DNP
Best result in 2025: Win, New Zealand Open, Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia/Asian Tour
Adam Scott
Major wins: 1
Previous appearances: 24
Best finish: 2 (2012)
2024 result: T10
Best result in 2025: T12, US Open
Cameron Smith
Major wins: 1
Previous appearances: 7
Best finish: Win (2022)
2024 result: MC
Best result in 2025: T5, LIV Golf Mexico City, LIV Golf League
Elvis Smylie
Major wins: 0
Previous appearances: 1
Best finish: MC (2024)
2024 result: MC
Best result in 2025: T8, New Zealand Open, Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia/Asian Tour