2025 British Open Championship | Australian TV Times, R&A TV, Preview

The 153rd Open Championship tees off at Royal Portrush Golf Club this week and although there is no free to air broadcast in Australia there will be plenty of action on FoxSports and Kayo and also some streaming options.

Nine Aussie golfers will be vying for the Claret Jug including Adam Scott, Min Woo Lee, Jason Day, Cameron Smith, Elvis Smylie, Lucas Herbert, Ryan Peake, Marc Leishman and Curtis Luck.

Fox Sports and Kayo Sports will broadcast the Open Championship live for Australian viewers with full coverage beginning Thursday, July 17 at 3.30pm.

British Open Australian Broadcast Schedule (AEST):

Thursday: 3:30pm – 5:00am

Friday: 3:30pm – 5:00am

Saturday: 7:00pm – 5:00am

Sunday: 6:00pm – 4:00am

Of course there will be plenty of specials and related coverage surrounding that.

If you don’t have Australian cable one of the best streaming options will be the official R&A TV, which began live broadcasts on Monday, kicking off with Live at the Range. Coverage will progress to Featured Groups and individual hole coverage.

Two morning and afternoon groups will be available to view each day on R&A TV.

The 153rd Open Championship

Royal Portrush Golf Club, Northern Ireland

Recent champion: Xander Schauffele

Past Aussie winners: Peter Thomson (1954, 1955, 1956, 1958, 1965), Kel Nagle (1960), Greg Norman (1986, 1993), Ian Baker-Finch (1991), Cameron Smith (2022).

Prize money: US$17 million

Australasians in the field

Jason Day

Major wins: 1

Previous appearances: 12

Best finish: T2 (2023)

2024 result: T13

Best result in 2025: T3, The American Express, PGA TOUR

Ryan Fox (NZ)

Major wins: 0

Previous appearances: 8

Best finish: T16 (2019)

2024 result: T25

Best result in 2025: Win, RBC Canadian Open, PGA TOUR

Lucas Herbert

Major wins: 0

Previous appearances: 4

Best finish: T15 (2022)

2024 result: DNP

Best result in 2025: Win, International Series Japan, Asian Tour

Daniel Hillier (NZ)

Major wins: 0

Previous appearances: 3

Best finish: T19 (2024)

2024 result: T19

Best result in 2025: 2, Hero Dubai Desert Classic, DP World Tour

Min Woo Lee

Major wins: 0

Previous appearances: 4

Best finish: T21 (2022)

2024 result: MC

Best result in 2025: Win, Texas Children’s Houston Open, PGA TOUR

Marc Leishman

Major wins: 0

Previous appearances: 11

Best finish: T2 (2015)

2024 result: DNP

Best result in 2025: Win, LIV Golf Miami, LIV Golf League

Curtis Luck

Major wins: 0

Previous appearances: 0

Best finish: N/A

2024 result: DNP

Best result in 2025: T3, The National Tournament, Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia

Ryan Peake

Major wins: 0

Previous appearances: 0

Best finish: N/A

2024 result: DNP

Best result in 2025: Win, New Zealand Open, Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia/Asian Tour

Adam Scott

Major wins: 1

Previous appearances: 24

Best finish: 2 (2012)

2024 result: T10

Best result in 2025: T12, US Open

Cameron Smith

Major wins: 1

Previous appearances: 7

Best finish: Win (2022)

2024 result: MC

Best result in 2025: T5, LIV Golf Mexico City, LIV Golf League

Elvis Smylie

Major wins: 0

Previous appearances: 1

Best finish: MC (2024)

2024 result: MC

Best result in 2025: T8, New Zealand Open, Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia/Asian Tour