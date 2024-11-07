How to Follow the Australian PGA Senior Championship

This week it’s time for the biggest event on the PGA Legends Tour as the country’s best over-50s golfers head to Richmond Golf Club for the Nova Employment Australian PGA Senior Championship.

A year ago it was Jason Norris who triumphed over Stephen Allan and Peter Lonard, blowing the field away in the final round to romp to a five-stroke victory.

Back at Richmond, Norris will again be another favourite as he continues to contend among the players on both the Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia as well as the PGA Legends Tour.

A three-time runner-up in recent years, Lonard, who has won almost everything in Australian golf, would love to add this one to his packed cabinet.

A flurry of players at the top of the PGA Legends Tour Order of Merit in Andre Stolz, Christopher Taylor and Adam Henwood, all whom have added to their legacy in the seniors arena, will be looking to cap off already successful years.

In its seventh consecutive year as host, Richmond Golf Club will be rocking with spectators keen to see some of their childhood heroes and household names continue their long and illustrious careers.

DEFENDING CHAMPION: Jason Norris (Victoria)

PRIZEMONEY: $150,000

LIVE SCORES: www.pga.org.au

TV COVERAGE: The Nova Employment Australian PGA Senior Championship live on Fox Sports, available on Foxtel and Kayo.

*All times AEDT.

Round 3: Saturday 3pm-6pm (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

Final Round: Sunday 1pm-6pm (Fox Sports 503/Kayo)

THE COURSE

Staking claims to be the oldest club still on its original site in New South Wales, Richmond Golf Club came into existence in western Sydney in 1899.

Playing host to the Australian PGA Seniors Championship for the 10th time, and seventh consecutive year, Richmond will be a little different this year with the layout adjusted to cater to the new 4 Pines Brookvale Union Party Hole.

Formerly the 18th, the new par-3 in front of the clubhouse will play as the eighth hole with the strong par-4 18th (formerly nine) now part of a tougher finishing stretch for the eventual champion.

The greens will run true with a good covering of grass that while not lightning fast, will test the field with subtle breaks and slopes making chipping an always challenging task.

HEADLINERS

Jason Norris — Defending champion and 2017 Fiji International winner

David Bransdon — PGA TOUR Champions player, multiple Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia winner

Andre Stolz — Leader of this season’s Order of Merit, and past champion (2020)

Peter Lonard — Winner of the Australian Open, Australian PGA and Australian Masters, and runner-up at Richmond last year.

Adam Henwood — Six time winner on the PGA Legends Tour in 2024

Peter Senior — Another multiple winner of all Australia’s marquee events, and over 20 wins worldwide.

Matthew Goggin — Five time Korn Ferry Tour winner, former PGA TOUR player

Christopher Taylor — 12 time winner on the PGA Legends Tour this year

Peter O’Malley — Three time DP World Tour winner, including the 1992 Scottish Open

STORY: Patrick Taylor | PGA AUSTRALIA