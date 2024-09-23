PGA Legends Tour Wrap

Taylor win No.10 at Casino Legends Pro-Am despite the attentions of a wayward magpie
By Tony Webeck | PGA
Not even a pre-round injury inflicted by a rogue magpie could hold Chris Taylor back from a 10th win of the season at the Casino Legends Pro-Am at Casino Golf Club.
The nearest challenger to Andre Stolz at the top of the PGA Legends Tour Order of Merit, Taylor had seven birdies and an eagle in his round of 6-under 64 to finish two clear of Adam Henwood (66) with Peter Jones (68) and Brad Burns (68) sharing third.
Taylor came under attack from an unappreciative local as he warmed up on Sunday morning but shrugged it off to continue on his winning ways.
“Beware of the wounded golfer, eh,” said Taylor.
“I’d hit a few wedges down the practice fairway, we and picked up the range balls and got hit in the head by a magpie.
“Pecked me in the head, drew a bit of blood and thought it was going to leave me with a bit of a headache.”
HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED
With four birdies in his first six holes, you would never have known Taylor was in any discomfort.
He began with a birdie at the par-4 first and then picked off three in succession from the fourth to the sixth holes.
There were dropped shots at both 10 and 12 but were wedged either side of an eagle at the par-4 11th.
After almost driving the green, Taylor hit a lob wedge over the bunker and then watched on as his ball spun back from behind the hole and into the cup.
Consecutive birdies at 13 and 14 separated Taylor again from the rest of the field, closing out his round of 66 with a bogey on 17 and birdie on 18.
WHAT THE WINNER SAID
“It was one of those days where I basically just holed a lot of putts,” said Taylor.
“I had six or seven birdies and an eagle so just one of those days where everything went right, I suppose.
“Look, any win’s a good win, but to have 10 in one season is quite good.”
LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN
1 Chris Taylor 64
2 Adam Henwood 66
T3 Peter Jones 68
T3 Brad Burns 68
5 Mike Zilko 70
T6 Nicholas White 71
T6 Tomas Mezera 71
T6 Dell Bain 71
NEXT UP
The PGA Legends Tour continues its run in northern New South Wales on Monday with the Lismore Workers Legends Pro-Am at Lismore Workers Golf Club.
Weldon wins Moree Legends despite last hole ‘debacle’
By Tony Webeck | PGA
Toowoomba rookie Nigel Weldon has survived a final hole “debacle” to claim his first PGA Legends Tour victory at the LDC Moree Legends Pro-Am.
The Moree Golf Club layout in north-west New South Wales proved a stern test over the two days, Weldon the only player in the field not to record at least one over-par round.
He posted rounds of 72-71 to finish at 1-under and hold off prolific winners David McKenzie (74) and Adam Henwood (70) by a single stroke.
But Weldon’s breakthrough wasn’t without drama.
Having started his second round from the third hole, Weldon mistakenly played down the 10th fairway rather than the adjacent second hole.
“The amateurs of my group didn’t say anything. They just thought I was trying to play it that way,” Weldon said of his mistake from the tee.
“I thought they were on the wrong fairway themselves. I’ve hit it to six feet and then realised I’m on the wrong green.
“I’ve had to take a drop off the side, hit it onto the other green, and then I ended up making a double (bogey) to finish.
“It was a bit nerve-wracking at that point but got there in the end.”
HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED
Weldon began Round 2 two strokes back of McKenzie but with two opening birdies at thee and four – and McKenzie’s bogey on one – he quickly assumed a front-running position.
That position was strengthened when he made birdie at the par-5 ninth and then moved well clear with eagle at the par-5 15th.
Like McKenzie, Weldon dropped a shot at the par-3 first but thankfully had enough of a buffer to absorb his double-bogey on the final hole to hold on for a one-shot win.
WHAT THE WINNER SAID
“It’s a great course, tough course in parts and you’ve got to hit it to certain positions,” said Weldon.
“If you’re out of position you’ve got to work pretty hard but I putted and chipped well. That was the key for me.
“I did have a couple of looks (at the leaderboard) through the day because the boys had pre-warned me and said it doesn’t hurt to have a little peek.
“I knew I was comfortably in front and I wasn’t trying to do anything silly. Had a bit of a debacle on the last, but not to worry.
“It is a bit nerve-wracking, especially my first one trying to get that monkey off my back, but I felt like I handled it OK.”
LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN
1 Nigel Weldon 72-71—143
T2 David McKenzie 70-74—144
T2 Adam Henwood 74-70—144
4 Marcus Cain 73-72—145
T5 Andre Stolz 75-71—146
T5 Simon Tooman 76-70—146