PGA Legends Tour Wrap

By Tony Webeck | PGA

Not even a pre-round injury inflicted by a rogue magpie could hold Chris Taylor back from a 10th win of the season at the Casino Legends Pro-Am at Casino Golf Club.

The nearest challenger to Andre Stolz at the top of the PGA Legends Tour Order of Merit, Taylor had seven birdies and an eagle in his round of 6-under 64 to finish two clear of Adam Henwood (66) with Peter Jones (68) and Brad Burns (68) sharing third.

Taylor came under attack from an unappreciative local as he warmed up on Sunday morning but shrugged it off to continue on his winning ways.

“Beware of the wounded golfer, eh,” said Taylor.

“I’d hit a few wedges down the practice fairway, we and picked up the range balls and got hit in the head by a magpie.

“Pecked me in the head, drew a bit of blood and thought it was going to leave me with a bit of a headache.”

HOW THE WINNING ROUND UNFOLDED

With four birdies in his first six holes, you would never have known Taylor was in any discomfort.

He began with a birdie at the par-4 first and then picked off three in succession from the fourth to the sixth holes.

There were dropped shots at both 10 and 12 but were wedged either side of an eagle at the par-4 11th.

After almost driving the green, Taylor hit a lob wedge over the bunker and then watched on as his ball spun back from behind the hole and into the cup.

Consecutive birdies at 13 and 14 separated Taylor again from the rest of the field, closing out his round of 66 with a bogey on 17 and birdie on 18.

WHAT THE WINNER SAID

“It was one of those days where I basically just holed a lot of putts,” said Taylor.

“I had six or seven birdies and an eagle so just one of those days where everything went right, I suppose.

“Look, any win’s a good win, but to have 10 in one season is quite good.”

LEADERBOARD RUNDOWN

1 Chris Taylor 64

2 Adam Henwood 66

T3 Peter Jones 68

T3 Brad Burns 68

5 Mike Zilko 70

T6 Nicholas White 71

T6 Tomas Mezera 71

T6 Dell Bain 71

NEXT UP

The PGA Legends Tour continues its run in northern New South Wales on Monday with the Lismore Workers Legends Pro-Am at Lismore Workers Golf Club.