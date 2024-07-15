The Official 152st Open Widget: News, Video, Leaderboard

Brian is an award winning golf writer and is the founder and editor of Australian Senior Golfer. A former Sydney journalist, he launched ASG in April 2008 and has since covered numerous Australian Opens, Presidents Cups, World Cups and many other big men’s and women’s tournaments, spending days inside the ropes with the likes of Tiger Woods, Rory McIlroy, Adam Scott, Jordan Spieth, Tom Watson, Fred Couples and Karrie Webb. He has also reported on numerous amateur tournaments, particularly national senior and veteran events. Brian is a member of the Australian Golf Media Association.