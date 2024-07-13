Gole first Aussie to win R&A Women’s Senior Amateur

Nadene Gole has overcome “the hardest golf course I have ever played” to become the first Australian to win the R&A Women’s Senior Amateur championship. Story Jimmy Emanuel.

Australian amateur Nadene Gole has added to her extensive list of tournament victories with the Victorian claiming the R&A Women’s Senior Amateur overnight, becoming the first Australian to do so.

Runner-up to Jackie Foster last year, Gole was again in a battle with the Englishwoman at Saunton Golf Club during the week and looked as though she might watch her regular rival lift the trophy again.

Finishing at 18-over after four rounds, Gole was two shots back of Foster when she finished her fourth and final round across the difficult West Course at Saunton, where extra holes were required following a 72nd hole double-bogey from Foster.

“If anyone looks at the scores then just disregard them because this is the hardest golf course I’ve ever played,” Gole said.

“I think I was lying when I said the rough was knee high: it’s actually waist high in many places. I only hit three or four bad shots all week and I took a couple of triple-bogeys – I started with triple today – but I just kept hanging in there.”

Headed back to the first tee for the play-off, Victoria Golf Club’s Gole and Foster made matching bogeys that sent them to the 18th to attempt to decide a victor.

Gole placing pressure on Foster with a perfect drive down the middle of the fairway, with her English competitor missing right and finding one of the dreaded lies in the rough that caused so many dropped shots at Saunton all week.

Attempting to advance her second shot, Foster’s ball went from a bad lie to lost in the long grass, with the defending champion conceding the hole and championship to Gole.

The opportunity to become the first Australian winner one of the reasons Gole made the long trip, with this latest piece of history added to her remarkable 2023, when the former Ladies European Tour player claimed all six state senior amateur titles, as well as the Australian Senior Amateur.

“I was with Jackie last year so I know what it’s like to lose,” Gole, who walked away from golf for 20 years to raise a family before regaining her amateur status in 2019, said.

“She’s a great player and for me to come on top this year is in many ways one of my biggest wins in golf. The fact no Australian had ever won it was on my radar and was a huge driver in me coming over again, because it’s a long way to travel.

“It’s a thrill, and to share it with my husband, Sam, makes it an even bigger thrill. I also had a lot of people back at my golf club who have supported me to come over here the last two years. I owe them a huge thanks.

“It’s unbelievable. What a week.”

Gole’s fellow Australian Sue Wooster finished in fifth on 24-over-par.