Tea Tree Gully & Thaxted Park host SA seniors

JOHN ANDERSON reports on recent South Australia Senior Order of Merit events at Thaxted Park and Tea Tree Gully.
Leading SOOM Contenders to the Fore at Thaxted Park Masters
Monday 25th of March saw a field of 78 Seniors convene at Thaxted Park for the latest round of the SA Senior Order of Merit. A perfect sunny autumn day with a light wind so no excuses!
Some redevelopment course work shortened up a couple of holes but had no adverse affect on play with the excellent Thaxted greens testing putting skills.
The Thaxted hospitality was superb as always with a welcome meal provided whilst Club Head Pro Cody Sherratt did the presentation.
Our thanks to Thaxted Park and their Sponsors, Lion for again holding a first-rate event.
Super Senior Women
A clear win to Glenelg’s Tonia Ross (77) – her second win for 2024. Second to Susan Olsen (Grange) (83) from Christine Trimmer (84). Christine was coming off 35 holes in winning the Glenelg Club Championship on the previous day so did well to still place and pick up SOOM points. Currently only one point separates Tonia and Christine in the Women’s section of the Senior Order of Merit.
In the Nett, Tonia’s 71 underlined the quality of her play just pipping local Angela Zammitt (72) with Blackwood’s steady performer, Rosemary Underwood and Thaxted’s Mandy Wachtel recording 73’s.
Senior Men
SOOM contender Mark Potter (The Vines of Reynella) (72) followed up his strong showing in the previous round at Tea Tree Gully to shoot the day’s best score for a one-stroke win over Thaxted’s Glen Oldfield and clubmate Paul Gregory.
First five places to locals in the Nett – Rob Kenny (69) on a count-back to Malcolm Williams with Dave Lyons (70) third.
Super Senior Men
Another win for Geoff Ashby (Wirrina Cove) (76) from the “always contending” Mike Richards (Tea Tree Gully) on a count-back with Glenelg’s Brian Welsh and Grange’s Eric Lane returning 78’s.
Nett was also a home club benefit- again filling the first five places – Ian Pedler (68) from Bruce Carr (69) and Eric Saberton (72).
|
Men’s Senior – Gross
|
Men’s Super Seniors – Gross
|
Women’s Senior/Super Seniors – Gross
|
Mark Potter
|
The Vines
|
72
|
Geoffrey Ashby
|
Wirrina Cove
|
76
|
Tonia Ross
|
Glenelg
|
77
|
Glenn Oldfield
|
Thaxted Park
|
73
|
Michael Richards
|
Tea Tree Gully
|
76
|
Susan Olsen
|
Grange
|
83
|
Paul Gregory
|
The Vines
|
73
|
Brian Welsh
|
Glenelg
|
78
|
Christine Trimmer
|
Glenelg
|
84
|
Craig Gordon
|
Tea Tree Gully
|
77
|
Eric Lane
|
Grange
|
78
|
Rosemary Underwood
|
Blackwood
|
86
|
Craig Russell
|
Thaxted Park
|
78
|
Ian Pedler
|
Thaxted Park
|
79
|
Angela Masters
|
Blackwood
|
87
|
Vin Pike
|
The Vines
|
79
|
Greg Harrison
|
Thaxted Park
|
81
|
Angela Zammit
|
Thaxted Park
|
88
|
James Mattsson
|
Glenelg
|
79
|
Andrew Curran
|
Mt Osmond
|
84
|
Stephanie Mathews
|
Blackwood
|
94
|
Dave Lyons
|
Thaxted Park
|
81
|
Robert Dopson
|
Thaxted Park
|
86
|
Mandy Wachtel
|
Thaxted Park
|
95
|
Mark Bolton
|
Murray Bridge
|
81
|
John Gilleade
|
Blackwood
|
87
|
Kirsty Page
|
The Stirling
|
105
|
Men’s Senior – Nett
|
Men’s Super Seniors – Nett
|
Women’s Seniors/Super Seniors – Nett
|
Rob Kenny
|
Thaxted Park
|
69
|
Ian Pedler
|
Thaxted Park
|
68
|
Tonia Ross
|
Glenelg
|
71
|
Malcolm Williams
|
Thaxted Park
|
69
|
Bruce Carr
|
Thaxted Park
|
69
|
Angela Zammit
|
Thaxted Park
|
72
|
Dave Lyons
|
Thaxted Park
|
70
|
Eric Saberton
|
Thaxted Park
|
72
|
Rosemary Underwood
|
Blackwood
|
73
|
Neil Wachtel
|
Thaxted Park
|
71
|
Jo Storken
|
Thaxted Park
|
73
|
Mandy Wachtel
|
Thaxted Park
|
73
|
Glenn Oldfield
|
Thaxted Park
|
72
|
Tony Long
|
Thaxted Park
|
74
|
Susan Olsen
|
Grange
|
75
|
Craig Russell
|
Thaxted Park
|
73
|
Brian Welsh
|
Glenelg
|
74
|
Robyn Cunningham
|
Thaxted Park
|
77
|
Brett Emmett
|
Thaxted Park
|
73
|
Geoffrey Ashby
|
Wirrina Cove
|
74
|
June Blackwell
|
Thaxted Park
|
79
|
Mark Potter
|
The Vines
|
73
|
Robert Dopson
|
Thaxted Park
|
74
|
Stephanie Mathews
|
Blackwood
|
79
|
Brian Greer
|
Thaxted Park
|
74
|
Eric Lane
|
Grange
|
75
|
Angela Masters
|
Blackwood
|
80
Players Go Low at Tea Tree Gully
Low scores were the order of the day as SA Seniors tackled Tea Tree Gully on Monday 18th of March. Unfortunately this round had to be cancelled on the day last year after a severe storm so players looked forward to playing the Tea Tree Gully layout which puts a premium on accuracy of the tee.
Maybe this why the club has had so much success in the Senior Pennant competition.
Perfect weather and the usual high standard of course preparation in no way reflecting the high number of rounds played on the course which features full membership and big fields every day.
Senior/Super Senior Women
Glenelg’s Christine Trimmer maintained her excellent start to her first season of senior golf in winning the Gross and Nett (79/74). Angela Masters (Blackwood) was second in the Gross (85) from the consistent Tonia Ross (Glenelg) (86).
Christine’s Nett 74 was matched by Tea Tree Gully’s Libby Emery and Monique Choi and by Briony Williams (Mt Osmond).
Senior Men
Home course knowledge saw Craig Gordon go 1-deep nearly matched by Mark Potter (The Vines) (even-par 70). 2024 debutant, Yung Bok Kim from North Adelaide was third with 75. These players also filled the palings in the Nett emphasising the quality of their rounds.
Super Senior Men
More local knowledge from long-time Tea Tree Gully stalwart, Chris Everett (73). Chris hone of the pioneers of SA Senior Golf, as retired from away SOOM events but showed that he can still match it. Two more seasoned players followed in Lindsay Elliott (Kooyonga) (78) and Michael Richards (Tea Tree Gully) (79)
The big stars of the day were Mt Osmond’s Alan Bartram and West Lake’s Malcolm Sangster returning superb Nett scores of 66 and 68 respectively. Alan and Malcolm run handicaps in the higher range of SA SOOM fields but are regular and important competitors so it was great to see them do so well.
|
Men’s Senior – Gross
|
Men’s Super Seniors – Gross
|
Women’s Senior/Super Seniors – Gross
|
Craig Gordon
|
Tea Tree Gully
|
70
|
Chris Everett
|
Tea Tree Gully
|
73
|
Christine Trimmer
|
Glenelg
|
79
|
Mark Potter
|
The Vines
|
71
|
Lindsay Elliott
|
Kooyonga
|
78
|
Angela Masters
|
Blackwood
|
85
|
Yung Bok Kim
|
North Adelaide
|
75
|
Michael Richards
|
Tea Tree Gully
|
79
|
Tonia Ross
|
Glenelg
|
86
|
Ian Alexander
|
Tea Tree Gully
|
78
|
John Keogh
|
Glenelg
|
81
|
Sue Olsen
|
Grange
|
89
|
Mark Bolton
|
Murray Bridge
|
80
|
Jim Richards
|
Tea Tree Gully
|
81
|
Libby Emery
|
Tea Tree Gully
|
89
|
Men’s Senior – Nett
|
Men’s Super Seniors – Nett
|
Women’s Seniors/Super Seniors – Nett
|
Craig Gordon
|
Tea Tree Gully
|
66
|
Alan Bartram
|
Mt Osmond
|
66
|
Christine Trimmer
|
Glenelg
|
74
|
Mark Potter
|
The Vines
|
68
|
Malcolm Sangster
|
West Lakes
|
68
|
Libby Emery
|
Tea Tree Gully
|
74
|
Yung Bok Kim
|
North Adelaide
|
68
|
Chris Everett
|
Tea Tree Gully
|
70
|
Monique Choi
|
Tea Tree Gully
|
74
|
Ian Alexander
|
Tea Tree Gully
|
71
|
Lindsay Elliott
|
Kooyonga
|
70
|
Briony Williams
|
Mt Osmond
|
74
|
Ken Gilbert
|
West Lakes
|
72
|
Trevor Kelly
|
West Lakes
|
73
|
Angela Masters
|
Blackwood
|
75