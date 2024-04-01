Tea Tree Gully & Thaxted Park host SA seniors

By
Contributor
-

JOHN ANDERSON reports on recent South Australia Senior Order of Merit events at Thaxted Park and Tea Tree Gully. 

Leading SOOM Contenders to the Fore at Thaxted Park Masters

Monday 25th of March saw a field of 78 Seniors convene at Thaxted Park for the latest round of the SA Senior Order of Merit. A perfect sunny autumn day with a light wind so no excuses!

Some redevelopment course work shortened up a couple of holes but had no adverse affect on play with the excellent Thaxted greens testing putting skills.

The Thaxted hospitality was superb as always with  a welcome meal provided whilst Club Head Pro Cody Sherratt did the presentation.

Our thanks to Thaxted Park and their Sponsors, Lion for again holding a first-rate event.

 

Super Senior Women

Tonia Ross

A clear win to Glenelg’s Tonia Ross (77) – her second win for 2024. Second to Susan Olsen (Grange) (83) from Christine Trimmer (84). Christine was coming off 35 holes in winning the Glenelg Club Championship on the previous day so did well to still place and pick up SOOM points. Currently only one point separates Tonia and Christine in the Women’s section of the Senior Order of Merit.

In the Nett, Tonia’s 71 underlined the quality of her play just pipping local Angela Zammitt (72) with Blackwood’s steady performer, Rosemary Underwood and Thaxted’s Mandy Wachtel recording 73’s.

 

Senior Men

Mark Potter

SOOM contender Mark Potter (The Vines of Reynella) (72) followed up his strong showing in the previous round at Tea Tree Gully to shoot the day’s best score for a one-stroke win over Thaxted’s Glen Oldfield and clubmate Paul Gregory.

First five places to locals in the Nett – Rob Kenny (69) on a count-back to Malcolm Williams with Dave Lyons (70) third.

 

Super Senior Men

Geoffrey Ashby

Another win for Geoff Ashby (Wirrina Cove) (76) from the “always contending” Mike Richards (Tea Tree Gully) on a count-back with Glenelg’s Brian Welsh and Grange’s Eric Lane returning 78’s.

Nett was also a home club benefit- again filling the first five places – Ian Pedler (68) from Bruce Carr (69) and Eric Saberton (72).

 

 

Men’s Senior – Gross

Men’s Super Seniors – Gross

Women’s Senior/Super Seniors – Gross

Mark Potter

The Vines

72

Geoffrey Ashby

Wirrina Cove

76

Tonia Ross

Glenelg

77

Glenn Oldfield

Thaxted Park

73

Michael Richards

Tea Tree Gully

76

Susan Olsen

Grange

83

Paul Gregory

The Vines

73

Brian Welsh

Glenelg

78

Christine Trimmer

Glenelg

84

Craig Gordon

Tea Tree Gully

77

Eric Lane

Grange

78

Rosemary Underwood

Blackwood

86

Craig Russell

Thaxted Park

78

Ian Pedler

Thaxted Park

79

Angela Masters

Blackwood

87

Vin Pike

The Vines

79

Greg Harrison

Thaxted Park

81

Angela Zammit

Thaxted Park

88

James Mattsson

Glenelg

79

Andrew Curran

Mt Osmond

84

Stephanie Mathews

Blackwood

94

Dave Lyons

Thaxted Park

81

Robert Dopson

Thaxted Park

86

Mandy Wachtel

Thaxted Park

95

Mark Bolton

Murray Bridge

81

John Gilleade

Blackwood

87

Kirsty Page

The Stirling

105

Men’s Senior – Nett

Men’s Super Seniors – Nett

Women’s Seniors/Super Seniors – Nett

Rob Kenny

Thaxted Park

69

Ian Pedler

Thaxted Park

68

Tonia Ross

Glenelg

71

Malcolm Williams

Thaxted Park

69

Bruce Carr

Thaxted Park

69

Angela Zammit

Thaxted Park

72

Dave Lyons

Thaxted Park

70

Eric Saberton

Thaxted Park

72

Rosemary Underwood

Blackwood

73

Neil Wachtel

Thaxted Park

71

Jo Storken

Thaxted Park

73

Mandy Wachtel

Thaxted Park

73

Glenn Oldfield

Thaxted Park

72

Tony Long

Thaxted Park

74

Susan Olsen

Grange

75

Craig Russell

Thaxted Park

73

Brian Welsh

Glenelg

74

Robyn Cunningham

Thaxted Park

77

Brett Emmett

Thaxted Park

73

Geoffrey Ashby

Wirrina Cove

74

June Blackwell

Thaxted Park

79

Mark Potter

The Vines

73

Robert Dopson

Thaxted Park

74

Stephanie Mathews

Blackwood

79

Brian Greer

Thaxted Park

74

Eric Lane

Grange

75

Angela Masters

Blackwood

80

 

Players Go Low at Tea Tree Gully

Christine Trimmer with TTG Club Captain Michael Haberfield

Low scores were the order of the day as SA Seniors tackled Tea Tree Gully on Monday 18th of March. Unfortunately this round had to be cancelled on the day last year after a severe storm so players looked forward to playing the Tea Tree Gully layout which puts a premium on accuracy of the tee.

Maybe this why the club has had so much success in the Senior Pennant competition.

Perfect weather and the usual high standard of course preparation in no way reflecting the high number of rounds played on the course which features full membership and big fields every day.

 

Senior/Super Senior Women

Glenelg’s Christine Trimmer maintained her excellent start to her first season of senior golf in winning the Gross and Nett (79/74). Angela Masters (Blackwood) was second in the Gross (85) from the consistent Tonia Ross (Glenelg) (86).

Christine’s Nett 74 was matched by Tea Tree Gully’s Libby Emery and Monique Choi and by Briony Williams (Mt Osmond).

 

Craig Gordon

Senior Men

Home course knowledge saw Craig Gordon go 1-deep nearly matched by Mark Potter (The Vines) (even-par 70). 2024 debutant, Yung Bok Kim from North Adelaide was third with 75. These players also filled the palings in the Nett emphasising the quality of their rounds.

 

Chris Everett

Super Senior Men

More local knowledge from long-time Tea Tree Gully stalwart, Chris Everett (73). Chris hone of the pioneers of SA Senior Golf, as retired from away SOOM events but showed that he can still match it. Two more seasoned players followed in Lindsay Elliott (Kooyonga) (78) and Michael Richards (Tea Tree Gully) (79)

The big stars of the day were Mt Osmond’s Alan Bartram and West Lake’s Malcolm Sangster returning superb Nett scores of 66 and 68 respectively. Alan and Malcolm run handicaps in the higher range of SA SOOM fields but are regular and important competitors so it was great to see them do so well.

 

Men’s Senior – Gross

Men’s Super Seniors – Gross

Women’s Senior/Super Seniors – Gross

Craig Gordon

Tea Tree Gully

70

Chris Everett

Tea Tree Gully

73

Christine Trimmer

Glenelg

79

Mark Potter

The Vines

71

Lindsay Elliott

Kooyonga

78

Angela Masters

Blackwood

85

Yung Bok Kim

North Adelaide

75

Michael Richards

Tea Tree Gully

79

Tonia Ross

Glenelg

86

Ian Alexander

Tea Tree Gully

78

John Keogh

Glenelg

81

Sue Olsen

Grange

89

Mark Bolton

Murray Bridge

80

Jim Richards

Tea Tree Gully

81

Libby Emery

Tea Tree Gully

89

Men’s Senior – Nett

Men’s Super Seniors – Nett

Women’s Seniors/Super Seniors – Nett

Craig Gordon

Tea Tree Gully

66

Alan Bartram

Mt Osmond

66

Christine Trimmer

Glenelg

74

Mark Potter

The Vines

68

Malcolm Sangster

West Lakes

68

Libby Emery

Tea Tree Gully

74

Yung Bok Kim

North Adelaide

68

Chris Everett

Tea Tree Gully

70

Monique Choi

Tea Tree Gully

74

Ian Alexander

Tea Tree Gully

71

Lindsay Elliott

Kooyonga

70

Briony Williams

Mt Osmond

74

Ken Gilbert

West Lakes

72

Trevor Kelly

West Lakes

73

Angela Masters

Blackwood

75

 

 

Leave a Reply