Tea Tree Gully & Thaxted Park host SA seniors

JOHN ANDERSON reports on recent South Australia Senior Order of Merit events at Thaxted Park and Tea Tree Gully.

Leading SOOM Contenders to the Fore at Thaxted Park Masters

Monday 25th of March saw a field of 78 Seniors convene at Thaxted Park for the latest round of the SA Senior Order of Merit. A perfect sunny autumn day with a light wind so no excuses!

Some redevelopment course work shortened up a couple of holes but had no adverse affect on play with the excellent Thaxted greens testing putting skills.

The Thaxted hospitality was superb as always with a welcome meal provided whilst Club Head Pro Cody Sherratt did the presentation.

Our thanks to Thaxted Park and their Sponsors, Lion for again holding a first-rate event.

Super Senior Women

A clear win to Glenelg’s Tonia Ross (77) – her second win for 2024. Second to Susan Olsen (Grange) (83) from Christine Trimmer (84). Christine was coming off 35 holes in winning the Glenelg Club Championship on the previous day so did well to still place and pick up SOOM points. Currently only one point separates Tonia and Christine in the Women’s section of the Senior Order of Merit.

In the Nett, Tonia’s 71 underlined the quality of her play just pipping local Angela Zammitt (72) with Blackwood’s steady performer, Rosemary Underwood and Thaxted’s Mandy Wachtel recording 73’s.

Senior Men

SOOM contender Mark Potter (The Vines of Reynella) (72) followed up his strong showing in the previous round at Tea Tree Gully to shoot the day’s best score for a one-stroke win over Thaxted’s Glen Oldfield and clubmate Paul Gregory.

First five places to locals in the Nett – Rob Kenny (69) on a count-back to Malcolm Williams with Dave Lyons (70) third.

Super Senior Men

Another win for Geoff Ashby (Wirrina Cove) (76) from the “always contending” Mike Richards (Tea Tree Gully) on a count-back with Glenelg’s Brian Welsh and Grange’s Eric Lane returning 78’s.

Nett was also a home club benefit- again filling the first five places – Ian Pedler (68) from Bruce Carr (69) and Eric Saberton (72).

Men’s Senior – Gross Men’s Super Seniors – Gross Women’s Senior/Super Seniors – Gross Mark Potter The Vines 72 Geoffrey Ashby Wirrina Cove 76 Tonia Ross Glenelg 77 Glenn Oldfield Thaxted Park 73 Michael Richards Tea Tree Gully 76 Susan Olsen Grange 83 Paul Gregory The Vines 73 Brian Welsh Glenelg 78 Christine Trimmer Glenelg 84 Craig Gordon Tea Tree Gully 77 Eric Lane Grange 78 Rosemary Underwood Blackwood 86 Craig Russell Thaxted Park 78 Ian Pedler Thaxted Park 79 Angela Masters Blackwood 87 Vin Pike The Vines 79 Greg Harrison Thaxted Park 81 Angela Zammit Thaxted Park 88 James Mattsson Glenelg 79 Andrew Curran Mt Osmond 84 Stephanie Mathews Blackwood 94 Dave Lyons Thaxted Park 81 Robert Dopson Thaxted Park 86 Mandy Wachtel Thaxted Park 95 Mark Bolton Murray Bridge 81 John Gilleade Blackwood 87 Kirsty Page The Stirling 105 Men’s Senior – Nett Men’s Super Seniors – Nett Women’s Seniors/Super Seniors – Nett Rob Kenny Thaxted Park 69 Ian Pedler Thaxted Park 68 Tonia Ross Glenelg 71 Malcolm Williams Thaxted Park 69 Bruce Carr Thaxted Park 69 Angela Zammit Thaxted Park 72 Dave Lyons Thaxted Park 70 Eric Saberton Thaxted Park 72 Rosemary Underwood Blackwood 73 Neil Wachtel Thaxted Park 71 Jo Storken Thaxted Park 73 Mandy Wachtel Thaxted Park 73 Glenn Oldfield Thaxted Park 72 Tony Long Thaxted Park 74 Susan Olsen Grange 75 Craig Russell Thaxted Park 73 Brian Welsh Glenelg 74 Robyn Cunningham Thaxted Park 77 Brett Emmett Thaxted Park 73 Geoffrey Ashby Wirrina Cove 74 June Blackwell Thaxted Park 79 Mark Potter The Vines 73 Robert Dopson Thaxted Park 74 Stephanie Mathews Blackwood 79 Brian Greer Thaxted Park 74 Eric Lane Grange 75 Angela Masters Blackwood 80

Players Go Low at Tea Tree Gully

Low scores were the order of the day as SA Seniors tackled Tea Tree Gully on Monday 18th of March. Unfortunately this round had to be cancelled on the day last year after a severe storm so players looked forward to playing the Tea Tree Gully layout which puts a premium on accuracy of the tee.

Maybe this why the club has had so much success in the Senior Pennant competition.

Perfect weather and the usual high standard of course preparation in no way reflecting the high number of rounds played on the course which features full membership and big fields every day.

Senior/Super Senior Women

Glenelg’s Christine Trimmer maintained her excellent start to her first season of senior golf in winning the Gross and Nett (79/74). Angela Masters (Blackwood) was second in the Gross (85) from the consistent Tonia Ross (Glenelg) (86).

Christine’s Nett 74 was matched by Tea Tree Gully’s Libby Emery and Monique Choi and by Briony Williams (Mt Osmond).

Senior Men

Home course knowledge saw Craig Gordon go 1-deep nearly matched by Mark Potter (The Vines) (even-par 70). 2024 debutant, Yung Bok Kim from North Adelaide was third with 75. These players also filled the palings in the Nett emphasising the quality of their rounds.

Super Senior Men

More local knowledge from long-time Tea Tree Gully stalwart, Chris Everett (73). Chris hone of the pioneers of SA Senior Golf, as retired from away SOOM events but showed that he can still match it. Two more seasoned players followed in Lindsay Elliott (Kooyonga) (78) and Michael Richards (Tea Tree Gully) (79)

The big stars of the day were Mt Osmond’s Alan Bartram and West Lake’s Malcolm Sangster returning superb Nett scores of 66 and 68 respectively. Alan and Malcolm run handicaps in the higher range of SA SOOM fields but are regular and important competitors so it was great to see them do so well.