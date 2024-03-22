Dunheved golfers shine in latest Western Sydney Veteran golfers interclub clash

Western Sydney Region Veteran golfers members converged on Dunheved Golf Club on Tuesday for the second of their eight Interclub Challenge competitions. A total of 142 players braved brilliant early autumn conditions on a very well presented course.

As could be expected, Dunheved members stood out in the results, though not without many challengers.

Report by Noel Hoppe.

The Dunheved pairing of Wayne Beesley and Jim Lazarus took out the 2BBB with 45 points on a countback from Glenmore’s G Johnson and A Bain.

The medley 2B was taken out by Penrith, with Scott Walker and Tracey Burke edging out Springingwood pair Joanne Richardson and Ann Limpic by a solitary stableford point, 44 to 43.

In the individual competitions, Penrith’s Scott Walker, off a 2 handicap, secured A grade men’s competition with 36 points on a countback from Dunheved’s Greg Williams.

The B grade men’s prize went to 2B winner Wayne Beesley on a countback from club colleague Steve Overton, both with 39 points.

Dunheved also secured the C Grade prize with C. Thorley finishing just ahead of Gerd Kreiss (Springwood) by a single point, 38 to 37.

The Women’s competition saw Stonecutters Ridge secure their first prize of the year with Judy Loader (37 points) finishing just ahead of Penrith’s Julie Berg (36).

In the most important team event (club scores are the total of best 4 individual scores of their members) Dunheved, as expected as home team, finished well ahead of the field with 152 total points. Following were Penrith (141), Glenmore (140), Springwood and Richmond (133), Leonay (132) Stonecutters (126) and Wallacia (121). The Dunheved team comprised Warren Beard, Stev Overton, C. Thorley and Greg Williams.

The next WSRVGA interclub event is at Leonay on Tuesday April 20th.

Story: Noel Hoppe | Western Sydney Region Veteran Golfers Association (WSRVGA).