How to watch the 2023 Australian PGA Championship: TV Times

TWO big weeks of Australian golf begins this week when the 2023 Australian PGA Championship tees off at Royal Queensland and the good new for those who can’t make it in person is that there will be live coverage on both free-to-air and pay TV.

Greats fields have been assembled for both the PGA in Brisbane and the Australian Open in Sydney the following week.

TV and streaming coverage on Channel 9, Fox Sports and Kayo begins Thursday 12 – 5pm (AEST) and continues over the four days of the event.

Australian PGA Championship – Channel 9, Fox Sports 503, Kayo Sports (AEDT)

Thursday 12 – 5pm

Friday 12 – 5pm

Saturday 12 – 5pm

Sunday 12 – 5pm

For those who can attend Royal Queensland – and its much touted ‘Party Hole’ – you can get ticket and other information at the Australian PGA Championship website.

The PGA, which is Co-sanctioned with the DP World Tour, boasts an excellent field:

PLAYERS TO WATCH

Cam Smith, 2022 Open Championship winner

Adam Scott, 2013 Masters champion

Adrian Meronk, four-time DP World Tour champion

Robert MacIntyre, two-time DP World Tour winner and 2023 Ryder Cup representative

Cam Davis, PGA TOUR winner and 2017 Australian Open champion

Min Woo Lee, two-time DP World Tour winner and 2023 Macao Open champion

David Micheluzzi, 2022/23 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit winner

Marc Leishman, six-time PGA TOUR winner

Lucas Herbert, three-time DP World Tour and PGA TOUR winner

