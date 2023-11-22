How to watch the 2023 Australian PGA Championship: TV Times

TWO big weeks of Australian golf begins this week when the 2023 Australian PGA Championship tees off at Royal Queensland and the good new for those who can’t make it in person is that there will be live coverage on both free-to-air and pay TV.
Greats fields have been assembled for both the PGA in Brisbane and the Australian Open in Sydney the following week.
TV and streaming coverage on Channel 9, Fox Sports and Kayo begins Thursday 12 – 5pm (AEST) and continues over the four days of the event.
Australian PGA Championship – Channel 9, Fox Sports 503, Kayo Sports (AEDT)
Thursday 12 – 5pm
Friday 12 – 5pm
Saturday 12 – 5pm
Sunday 12 – 5pm
For those who can attend Royal Queensland – and its much touted ‘Party Hole’ – you can get ticket and other information at the Australian PGA Championship website.
The PGA, which is Co-sanctioned with the DP World Tour, boasts an excellent field:
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Cam Smith, 2022 Open Championship winner
Adam Scott, 2013 Masters champion
Adrian Meronk, four-time DP World Tour champion
Robert MacIntyre, two-time DP World Tour winner and 2023 Ryder Cup representative
Cam Davis, PGA TOUR winner and 2017 Australian Open champion
Min Woo Lee, two-time DP World Tour winner and 2023 Macao Open champion
David Micheluzzi, 2022/23 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia Order of Merit winner
Marc Leishman, six-time PGA TOUR winner
Lucas Herbert, three-time DP World Tour and PGA TOUR winner