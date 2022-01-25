The Ingenia Lifestyle NSW Veteran Golfers Matchplay Championship set for Port Stephens late May

The 2022 NSW Veteran Golfers’ Association (NSWVGA) Matchplay Championship is slated for the beautiful Port Stephens area from 30 May to 3 June 2022 and the popular event has been boosted with the announcement that INGENIA LIFSTYLES will be on board as Naming Rights sponsor.

The sponsorship continues the partnership between INGENIA and NSWVGA, with Latitude One Port Stephens sponsoring the 2020 event, and Ingenia Holiday Parks sponsoring in 2021.

Tournament Director Dave Flatt says he is thrilled to have this continuing association with Ingenia Communities, with the brand now becoming synonymous with this and other NSWVGA events.

“The sponsorship will allow us to deliver another high-quality event before the Matchplay Championships move on to another region in 2023,” Flatt said.

Kate Melrose, General Manager Sales at Ingenia Communities said “Ingenia Lifestyle is delighted to support the NSWVGA MATCHPLAY CHAMPIONSHIP in Port Stephens. Ingenia has a strong presence of lifestyle communities and holiday parks in the Port Stephens area and several new master planned communities coming to the region soon, and we welcome the opportunity to support an event that enables our residents and other senior golfers to enjoy some friendly competition with like-minded individuals. This social interaction is one of the things our residents enjoy most about living in our lifestyle communities, whether they’re golfers, surfers or artists.”

The event will be held at Port Stephens from Monday 30 May to Friday 3 June at Nelson Bay, Pacific Dunes and Horizons golf courses. It provides a rare opportunity for NSWVGA members to participate in a Matchplay event. The 2020 and 2021 Men’s Champion Tony Southward from Charlestown will be back to defend his title, as will 2021 Ladies Champion Lyn Banks from Scone. Each division of the Championship contains 16 players, with Division 1 Men and Ladies playing off scratch, and the other divisions playing off handicap. Under the format that has been used since the event’s inception in 1988, all entrants play four matches throughout the week, with prize vouchers being awarded for every match won.

Although there will tough competition in the matches in all divisions, participants have enjoyed the social side of this event, with the highlight being the Presentation Dinner at Nelson Bay Golf Club on the night of Friday June 3rd. Ingenia Lifestyle will also be hosting a social event at the LATITUDE ONE community on the rest day of Wednesday June 1st.

Competitors tackle the bush on the 3rd at Horizons

Entries opened on 14 January, and there has already been a strong response. With the tournament limited to 144 Men and Ladies, organisers are expecting the limit to be reached within a number of weeks. Entry forms can be accessed from the NSWVGA website of www.nswvga.com.au, and navigating to the PROGRAM 2022 tab. Failing that, intending entrants can request an entry form from vetsmatchplay@gmail.com, or by calling Tournament Director Dave Flatt on 0410419967.

To explore everything INGENIA LIFESTYLE communities have to offer, just click here