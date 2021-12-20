Jason Day’s amazing backyard golf practice complex

GOLFERS seeking a bit of inspiration in creating a backyard golf practice area might like to have a look at what former world number one Jason Day has come up with.

Looking at this video of Jason’s amazing complex my mind kept harking back to one of my own best backyard golf practice creations… utilizing a small trowel and digging two rudimentary holes about 20 foot apart.

My “complex” did do wonders for my chipping at the time but perhaps I was just a little unambitious.

For a start, unlike Jason I never thought of getting an on-site, live-in Greens Superintendent to manage things.

I also didn’t think of having a three green complex with one designated for iron shots, one for putting and one for short game practice. The area includes a 157 yard par 3 and three bunkers, each with a different type of sand that the average golfer might encounter in their travels; one to mimic the sand at Muirfield Village, one with Oakmont-style sand and a UK links style pot punker.

Part of the design has an “Augusta style feel” Jason says during the tour, which also includes his impassively fitted out guesthouse, his backyard sauna and massage area – and even where he parks his Winnebago and boat.

“I wanted to design a place where I wouldn’t get bored,” the 2015 US PGA Champion explains.