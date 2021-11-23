Aussie pro golf returns with Regional Open Series live-streamed

Aussie golf makes a welcome return to our screens this week when the final rounds of both the $50,000 Murray and Western Regional Opens are live-streamed across the continent and kick start the NSW Open Regional Qualifying six-tournament $300,000 series.

In partnership with the Sports Entertainment Network (SEN), Golf NSW will provide live-stream coverage of the final rounds from Murray Downs and Dubbo Golf Clubs.

Australia’s best and brightest will battle it out not only for the purse on offer but also one of three coveted places in the 2022 NSW Open at Concord Golf Club.

The NSW Open Regional Qualifying series will then continue in the New year with four more events, with each RQ winner getting to tee it up at the NSW Open and having a chance to etch their names on a trophy that includes the likes of Kel Nagle, Greg Norman, and Peter Thomson.

The New Year will begin with the Queanbeyan Open from January 5th to 7th. European Tour star Deyen Lawson is a likely return starter and will be hopeful of retaining his title.



Moruya Golf Club will again host the South Coast Open, beginning on January 29th. Western Australia’s Rick Kulacz, a winner of the NSW Open as an amateur back in 2006, will be keen to defend his crown.



The time-honoured North Coast Open at Coffs Harbour Golf Club also returns to the calendar beginning on February 21st, with a pro-am followed by 36 holes of championship golf. Queensland-based Japanese Tour player Anthony Quayle could again be the man to beat.



The final event of the series, the Tweed Coast Open, will get underway on February 24th at Coolangatta-Tweed Heads Golf Club. With fierce weather forcing the 2021 event to be abandoned without a shot hit, players not already qualified for the NSW Open will be keen for some success and the chance to become the event’s maiden champion.

COVERAGE DATES & TIMES:

Murray Open Final Round

Date: 26 November 2021

Time: Last tee time (approx noon) to the conclusion of play

Where: Golf NSW Facebook Page, link via www.nswopen.com, or Download the SEN app and watch live on SEN TV”

Western Open Final Round

Date: 30 November 2021

Time: Last tee time (approx noon) to the conclusion of play

Where: Golf NSW Facebook Page, link via www.nswopen.com, or Download the SEN app and watch live on SEN TV”

FULL NSW Regional Open Series Schedule:



The Murray Open – Murray Downs Golf Resort

November 24th 2021 Pro-Am and Practice Round

November 25th Rd 1 – 18 holes

November 26th Rd 2 – 18 holes (seeded tee times)



The Western Open – Dubbo GC

November 28th 2021 Pro-Am and Practice Round

November 29th Rd 1 – 18 holes

November 30th Rd2 – 18 holes (seeded tee times)



Queanbeyan Open – Queanbeyan GC

January 5th 2022- Pro-Am and Practice Round

January 6th Rd 1 – 18 holes

January 7th Rd 2 – 18 holes (seeded tee times)



South Coast Open – Moruya GC

January 29th 2022- Pro-Am and Practice Round

January 30th Rd 1 – 18 holes

January 31st Rd 2 – 18 holes (seeded tee times)



North Coast Open – Coffs Harbour GC

February 21st 2022 – Pro-Am and Practice Round

February 22nd Rd 1 – 18 holes

February 23rd Rd 2 – Rd 2 – 18 holes (seeded tee times)



Tweed Coast Open – Tweed Heads GC

February 24th 2022 – Pro-Am and Practice Round

February 25th Rd 1 – 18 holes

February 26th Rd 2 – 18 holes (seeded tee times).

Original Source Material: David Tease, Golf NSW