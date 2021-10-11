Aussies on Tour: Leishman’s Vegas charge falls just short

Aussies on Tour is a regular roundup of how Australia’s top men and women golfers are performing on the world’s golf tours and is provided by Golf Australia, the PGA of Australia and the WPGA.
A Marc Leishman Sunday charge has again come up just short as the Victorian finished tied for third at the PGA Tour’s Shriners Children’s Open in Las Vegas.
For the second time in as many starts this season Leishman flirted with the top of the leaderboard in a final day birdie blitz but again ran out of holes, posting a final round of 8-under 63 at TPC Summerlin to take the clubhouse lead at 19-under par.
It would prove to be five shots shy of Korean Sungjae Im who delivered the round of the day to earn his second PGA Tour title, his 62 highlighted by a run of five straight birdies from the ninth hole.
Tied for 15th through 54 holes, Leishman peeled off five birdies of his own on the front nine and when he added three more at holes 11, 13 and 14 had drawn to within just one of the lead.
But a tee shot that he lost right at the par-4 15th and an approach shot that bounced back into the water to make bogey at the par-5 16th ultimately brought Leishman’s hopes undone, a birdie at the 72nd hole earning a share of third alongside Rory Sabbatini and Adam Schenk.
The 37-year-old shot 65 in the final round to finish fourth at the Fortinet Championship three weeks ago and intends to use this hot start as a platform for a big 2022 campaign.
“It’s good just to be playing well, feeling good over the ball, seeing the putts go in,” said Leishman, who will stay in Vegas this week for the CJ Cup.
“It’s been a while since that’s happened and for it to happen at Napa and then here again it’s a good feeling.
“You have to do everything pretty well when you shoot a number like that. To do it on a Sunday makes you feel pretty good.
“Hopefully I can continue on next week and for the rest of the season.”
Like Leishman, Cam Davis saved his best golf for the final round, closing with a 5-under 66 to earn a share of 27th alongside fellow New South Welshman Matt Jones who made a strong return to the Tour after a five-week layoff.
Kiwi Ryan Fox continued his good recent play to lead the Australasian contingent at the Open de Espana in a share of 25th, Min Woo Lee the best of the Aussies two shots back in a tie for 39th.
Min Woo’s sister Minjee was the leading Australian at the LPGA Tour’s Cognizant Founders Cup as she shared 25th position while Robyn Choi completed her Symetra Tour season by finishing in a tie for 30th at the Symetra Tour Championship in Florida.
Results
PGA Tour
Shriners Children’s Open
TPC Summerlin, Las Vegas, Nevada
Winner Sungjae Im (KOR) 63-65-70-62—260 $US1.26m
T3 Marc Leishman 67-67-68-63—265 $371,000
T27 Cam Davis 67-68-71-66—272 $46,944
T27 Matt Jones 64-67-71-70—272 $46,944
T35 Adam Scott 70-67-67-69—273 $34,860
European Tour
Acciona Open de España
Club de Campo Villa de Madrid, Madrid, Spain
Winner Rafa Cabrera Bello (SPA) 67-65-64-69—265 €233,900
T24 Ryan Fox 65-71-67-70—273 €13,809
T39 Min Woo Lee 67-69-70-69—275 €9,494
T56 Jason Scrivener 71-68-70-69—278 €5,110
MC Scott Hend 73-69—142
MC Maverick Antcliff 74-73—147
LPGA Tour
Cognizant Founders Cup
Mountain Ridge Country Club, New Jersey
Winner Jin Young Ko (KOR) 63-68-69-66—266
T25 Minjee Lee 69-68-73-70—280
T42 Hannah Green 68-72-70-72—282
T51 Su Oh 68-72-73-70—283
T55 Katherine Kirk 70-72-72-70—284
MC Sarah Jane Smith 72-72—144
MC Sarah Kemp 76-73—149
MC Wenyung Keh 72-80—152
Japan Golf Tour
Bridgestone Open
Sodegaura Country Club (Sodegaura Cse), Chiba
Winner Tomoyasu Sugiyama (JPN) 69-68-62-66—265 ¥22m
T20 Anthony Quayle 70-70-65-71—276 ¥1,173,333
T36 David Bransdon 70-69-69-72—280 ¥539,000
T42 Todd Sinnott 70-70-67-74—281 ¥429,000
MC Dylan Perry 73-72—145
Korean PGA Tour
Genesis Championship
Jack Nicklaus Golf Club Korea (Links Cse), Incheon, South Korea
Winner Jaekyeong Lee (KOR) 67-68-73-66—274 KRW304,890,442
MC Junseok Lee 75-78—153
MC Wonjoon Lee 76-78—154
Symetra Tour
Symetra Tour Championship
LPGA International (Jones Cse), Daytona Beach, Florida
Winner Prima Thammaraks (THA) 69-63-69-65—266 $US37,500
T30 Robyn Choi 68-71-70-69—278 $1,985
T55 Stephanie Na 67-72-72-72—283 $938
MC Soo Jin Lee 74-68—142
MC Julienne Soo 72-70—142
LET Access Series
Terre Blanche Ladies Open
Golf De Terre Blanche, France
Winner Linn Grant (SWE) 68-66-72—206 €6,400
T14 Kristalle Blum 74-72-72—218 €790
T32 Amy Walsh 74-74-75—223 €470
Champions Tour
Constellation Furyk and Friends
Timuquana Country Club, Jacksonville, Florida
Winner Phil Mickelson (USA) 66-67-68—201 $US300,000
T7 Steven Alker 68-70-70—208 $61,000
T38 Rod Pampling 68-72-74—214 $10,400
T46 Stuart Appleby 70-69-77—216 $6,600
T57 Robert Allenby 78-73-68—219 $3,700
T63 John Senden 73-74-73—220 $2,500
T72 Stephen Leaney 73-73-77—223 $1,370
T78 David McKenzie 75-76-77—228 $960
Legends Tour
Riegler & Partner Legends
Golf Club Murhof, Austria
Winner Mauricio Molina (ARG) 66-66-67—199 €37,500
T15 Michael Campbell 68-73-68—209 €4,087
T21 Michael Long 70-74-67—211 €2,825
T43 Peter Fowler 71-75-70—216 €1,325