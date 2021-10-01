Queensland PGA’s new home on PGA Tour of Australasia schedule

The recently re-designed Nudgee Golf Club will appear on the ISPS Handa PGA Tour of Australasia schedule for the first time in the club’s history as the new home of the Queensland PGA Championship.

The 2021 Queensland PGA Championship will be played at Nudgee Golf Club, Brisbane from January 20-23, 2022 directly following the Australian PGA Championship at Royal Queensland Golf Club, the first time that south-east Queensland has hosted consecutive PGA Tour of Australasia events since the 2001 Australian PGA Championship (Royal Queensland) and Australian Open (The Grand Golf Club).

The last time Nudgee hosted the country’s leading professionals was the 1999 Queensland Open when Shane Tait was victorious from Peter Senior and Craig Hanson, but players will be greeted by a vastly different layout this time around.

The club is currently undertaking a full 36-hole redevelopment of its two golf courses with course architect James Wilcher.

The Queensland PGA Championship will be played across ‘The Kurrai’ course, named in honour of the Aboriginal term in the Turrbal language for ‘Sunset’. The second course – due for completion in 2022 – will be known as ‘The Bulka’ or ‘Sunrise’ course.

Michael Sim defeated close friend Scott Arnold in a playoff to win the 2020 Queensland PGA Championship at Toowoomba’s City Golf Club and is excited to defend his title in a somewhat familiar setting.

“I have great memories from last year’s Queensland PGA Championship and I am really looking forward to having the opportunity to play in front of family and friends here in Brisbane,” said Sim. “Hopefully I can replicate the result.

“I haven’t played Nudgee Golf Club since 2000 when I played the Boys’ Interstate Teams Matches.

“I have heard great things about the new layout at Nudgee Golf Club and I’m looking forward to defending my title in an exciting time for the tournament.”

Just 20 minutes from the Brisbane CBD, local golf fans and its positioning straight after the Australian PGA Championship gives the 2021 Queensland PGA Championship its best chance to succeed.

“We have had a wonderful run at Toowoomba for the past decade but it is exciting to bring the Queensland PGA Championship back to Brisbane and to the revamped Nudgee Golf Club,” said PGA of Australia Tournaments Director Australasia, Nick Dastey.

“Winning the Queensland PGA Championship has helped launch the careers of Australian greats in David Graham (1967), Greg Norman (1979) and Ian Baker-Finch (1984) and in more recent years players such as US PGA Tour players Nathan Green (2000), Andre Stolz (2002), Scott Gardiner (2005), Cameron Percy (2006) and Steven Bowditch (2009).

“With the Australian PGA Championship being played just down the road at Royal Queensland the week prior and a strong field expected, our next PGA Tour star could emerge.”

Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said securing the Queensland PGA Championship in Brisbane was another jewel in the city’s sporting crown in the lead up to the Brisbane 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

“We’ve already been named the 2021 Australian PGA Championship host and adding the Queensland PGA Championship to the mix will generate another much-needed economic boost for our local tourism, hospitality, retail and service businesses,” Cr Schrinner said.

“Brisbane is fast becoming the envy of Australia as an events destination and I’m proud of the work that has been done to showcase our city as the prime location to deliver and host major sporting events like these as we continue our Olympic pursuit to 2032.”

Known for its engagement within the local community, the Queensland PGA Championship will continue to connect through activations with juniors, ladies, non-golfers, all abilities, club members and visitors.

It is the latest step in a long journey for Nudgee Golf Club and one which Club President Paul Rigby says the members fully supportive.

“At Nudgee Golf Club we’re very proud of our brand new and renovated facilities that include more than just two great golf courses,” said Mr Rigby.

“Two different courses are strategically designed to cater to all players with different skillsets and abilities, giving you lots of variety and the desire to return to play over and over.

“We are committed to growing the game of golf and what better way to showcase our new layout than by hosting the Queensland PGA Championship, a PGA Tour of Australasia event.

“The Board, staff and members are thrilled to watch Australian golf’s next superstar up close and personal on our course.”

Source: PGA of Australia