Australia’s big summer golf tournaments pushed back to 2022

Neither the Open nor the Australian PGA Championship were played in 2020 because of the pandemic, off the calendar for the first time since World War II.
PGA of Australia chief executive Gavin Kirkman added that with continued momentum with the Covid-19 vaccination program, the governing bodies were very optimistic that the environment would change substantially by early next year.
“These decisions are not taken lightly when we are talking about our flagship tournaments that are playing opportunities for our members,” said Kirkman.
“But as much as the number of Covid-19 cases is a big concern, it’s also the quarantine requirements that make it difficult to run golf tournaments. Not all countries require international visitors to quarantine – America for example – and that puts Australia at a disadvantage in an international sport.”
Golf Australia chief executive James Sutherland said that, in addition to quarantine issues, public health considerations were a primary driver for the deferment. “Unfortunately, it is not a simple matter of the coordination of international players,” he said.
Sutherland said the quarantine issue was likely to remain a barrier for the successful delivery of any national or international golf event at this time.
“Golfers are sole traders, they are not earning anything if they sit in quarantine for a fortnight,” he said.
“We’re not only talking about international players; most of the best Australian players also base themselves overseas during the year.
“Given all the uncertainty at the moment, we want to ensure the safest and best possible experience for the players and fans, and this gives us some time to create that.”