Australian Senior Amateur Golfing Wrap: July 2021

Top senior amateur golfer Darryl Hearsch wraps up the the latest Australian senior amateur golfing news from around the country.

NATIONAL

Doug Cullam conquers all at the Coolangatta Tweed Heads Golf Club National Matchplay

Day 1 Summary

The matchplay started at Coolangatta Tweed Heads on a lovely winters day with all players facing two long days of 2 matches each day.

The course was in immaculate condition and the hospitality of the club has been outstanding. The refurbishment of the clubhouse is fantastic and the effort Nicole James, Phil Towle and the greens staff has put into the event has been superb.

The draw suffered with the withdrawal of Gordon Claney and Steve Valentine due to the Victorian lockdown and many thanks to Glen Moyle and Craig Clark for coming into the field at late notice ensuring a full field of 32 players.

A very big thank you needs to go to Ian McPherson for all the effort he has put into the software that we are using for the tournament. It is a spreadsheet masterclass from Ian.

To start the tournament off all 32 players were allocated into 8 pools of 4 players based on GA handicaps. The first 3 rounds, Monday am and pm and Tuesday am would be played within each pool. After the pools rounds were completed, each player was ranked 1 to 4 based on their results and then moved into 4 pools of 8 players. This year the field has welcomed many new faces to the matchplay and all are enjoyed the event.

The am round on day 2 was the last of the pool matches after which players were ranked 1 to 4 in each group. The players then moved into four pools of 8 based on their pool ranking for the final 3 rounds.

Players ranked 1 moved into the championship pool to decide the eventual winner and top four placings.

Pool results summary

The AM round finished the 3 rounds of pool matches with some surprising results. The 8 pools contained the top 8 seeds with Greg Rhodes, Brad Ward, Brad Dowling, Ian Frost, Ken Brewer and Steve Toyne moving through as the top ranked player which would move into the Championship last three rounds in Pool A (1st to 8th place). As with matchplay, there are always some upsets. In pool 5, Doug Cullam upset the top seed in his group Graham Blizard, to move into the championship rounds. Giant killer Chris Gordon won Pool 3 upsetting top seed Peter Beard, to progress into the championship round.

There was some mouthwatering matchups in the pm round of the championship pool with Dowling vs Cullam, Rhodes vs Ward, Frost vs Brewer and Gordon vs Toyne.

Day 2 pm Summary

In an upset, Brad Dowling couldn’t match it with NSW’s Doug Cullam losing 2/1. Steve Toyne who won the matchplay in 2017 was too good for giant killer Chris Gordon and won 3/2. No 1 seeded Greg Rhodes beat Brad Ward in a close battle to win 1 up. Ken Brewer could not match an under par Ian Frost who won 4/2. So the am round on Wednesday saw Cullam vs Rhodes and Frost vs Toyne

Pool B sees Tim Deakin playing Geoff Cranfield and Peter Beard playing Adam Cornell for the top 4 positions in Pool B. The winner of these two match ups will battle for top spot in Pool B. (9th to 16th place)

In Pool C (17th to 24th place), Craig Clark plays Graham Blizard and John Schafer plays Glenn Rosewall to see who will play off for the top spot in Pool C.

In Pool D (25th to 32nd place), Glenn Marr plays Mark Wilson and Steve Deane plays Andy Carrick to see who will play off for the top spot in Pool D.

Day 3 Summary

Well some upsets in the A pool with Doug Cullam beating Greg Rhodes 3 and 1 and the inform Ian Frost losing to Steve Toyne. Not so much of an upset was the Toyne Frost result, but Frosty was playing superb golf for all of his previous matches but had an off day against the every consistent Toyne. Brad Dowling had his chances against Brad Ward but a poor last hole cost him dearly after coming back from 2 down and Ward won on the 19th hole. Ken Brewer played very well to beat Chris Gordon who was playing some exceptional golf.

In Pool B, Tim Deakin upset Ceoff Cranfield while Peter Beard upset Sydney Classic winner, Adam Cornell, winning on the 21st hole. Newcomer Colin Bloomfield upset past champion Ian Mc Pherson.

In Pool C, Graham Blizard beat Craig Clark 5/4 while Glenn Rosewall beat John Schafer 3/2.

In Pool D, Mark Wilson beat Glenn Marr 1 up while Stephen Deane beat Andy Carrick 1 up.

Day 4

Another perfect day at Coolangatta Tweed Heads golf club for the final round of the National Matchplay championship. As it was for the previous three days, the golf course was presented in immaculant condition and such a credit to the Peter Lonergan and his team for all the work they put into the course. So for the final round many weary bodies managed to get going for the last of 6 rounds of golf in four days but today would determine all the finishing positions so there was much interest into how it would finish. Could Doug Cullam keep producing the form that saw him beat Greg Rhodes, Brad Dowling and Graham Blizard or would the previous 2017 champion Steve Toyne prevail again after defeating Ian Frost, who was the form player of the event.

Equally important as the Championship pool was the interest in the other pools as to who would win the pools B (9th to 16th), C (17th to 24th) and D (25th to 32nd).

In pool D, new players to the matchplay format, Stephen Deane (QLD) was up against Mark Wilson (NSW) after both players were undefeated in this pool. Pool C saw the battle between the two left handers in Glenn Rosewall (NSW) playing Graham Blizard (NSW). Pool B would be the battle of the pocket rockets, the likeable queenslander Tim Deakin playing against newbie Peter Beard (NSW) for the top spot in Pool B.

In the championship pool, both Toyne and Cullam started their rounds with solid pars for the first two holes until Toyne made a lovely chip and put par on the par 3 3rd hole while Cullam could only make a bogey 4. Cullam had a costly three putt to lose the 4th hole to go two down in the match. After both players traded pars for the next six holes it was not until the 11th hole that Cullam would pull one shot back after Toyne three putted the 12th hole. So the match was now 1 down to Cullam until Cullam made a brilliant birdie on the 14th to level the match. Cullams par to Toynes bogey on the 15th hole gave Cullam a 1 hole lead. Toyne took the match back to square after Cullam missed a short putt on the 16th. The 17th hole was crucial to the match with Toyne playing a beautiful iron to the 17th hole only to see his shot finish over the green giving Cullam the lead.

So play went to the last hole with Cullam 1 up. Toyne went for the green in two finishing in the front bunker while Cullam coming off a long drive hit a 4 iron onto the green giving him an eagle putt. Toyne played out of the pot and ran his birdie putt over the hole thus conceding the match to Cullam who had a short putt for birdie.

Cullam has won about 6 or 7 times in NSW and Victoria but this was his first major victory in an Australian ranking event. Cullam possesses a complete game with deft touch with the putter and is long and straight off the tee. In the playoff for 3rd and 4th place, Ian Frost was too good for Greg Rhodes and won his match 3 and 2. Mark Wilson took out the honours for Pool D while Graham Blizard won Pool C. Peter Beard won Pool B.

So the matchplay has concluded for another year and many thanks to Coolangatta Tweed Heads for putting on a marvellous event on a course that was immaculate and the hospitality and organization of the event by the club was top shelf.

NEW SOUTH WALES

Jorgensen too consistent over the two days to win at Tura Beach

A field of 28 seniors tackled the Tura Beach Seniors over a weekend in which the course was the clear winner. Tura Beach has a very high slope rating with wind often a factor not to mention the fast and undulating greens. Most winners in this event are locals whose local knowledge is a huge advantage. On Day 1, Mark Jorgensen (Tura Beach) fired a superb four over par 76 to lead by 3 shots from Peter Solway (Queanbeyan). These were the only scores to better 80 on day 1. Five shots away from Jorgensen were Gary Cook (Tura Beach) and Alan Wilder (Bermagui).

The scores on Day 2 were slightly better but only two players broke 80. Steve Baulman (Tura Beach) and Russell Rogers (Tura Beach) both shot 78’s but Jorgensen had too much of a lead over Baulman and Rogers. The final result gave Jorgensen a three-shot victory with a total of 156 (76-80) over Baulman 159 (81-78) and Rogers 159 (81-78). Rogers would win on a count back.

In the nett event, Barry Brown (Gunghalin Lakes) won with a two round total of 151 to beat Michael Warren (Gunghalin Lakes) on a count back. Kevin Patman was next on 153. In the over 65’s, it was a win to Russell Rogers but in all senior events you can only win one major trophy so the win was awarded to Bryan Kelly (Gold Creek) on a count back from Joe Marumo (Federal) after both players finished on 168.

Albinski and Stanford win again at Mona Vale

78 players took to the lush fairways of one of the premier courses on the Northern Beaches to play the Mona Vale Seniors. As usual for this event the organising and running of the event was superb which was in the hands of two of our very best and evergreen seniors in Greg Stanford and Stefan Albinski. The only issue is that the organisers are not meant to take home all the prizes.

Over 65 player Stefan Albinski, won the event with an even par round of 72 from Greg Stanford and Bruce Edwards (Mona Vale) who were two shots away on 74. Adam Cornell (Royal Sydney ), Steve Puskaric (Kogarah) and Geoff Cranfield (Long Reef) were next on 76. On 77 was new National Matchplay champion Doug Cullam (Monash) , Pymbles new gun, Craig Green and Trevor Beale (Mona Vale).

The winner of the nett was Allan Bradford (Woolongong) with 71 from Monash member Joe Kabalan.

Wins to Rogers and Dickinson at the Catalina Seniors

Catalina welcomed a mixed field of 14 women and 54 men for this year’s 36-hole Senior Open held over the June long weekend. Some cold weather and heavy rain in the days prior to the event cleared completely for 2 perfect weather days, and the course condition was excellent. In particular the immaculate fairways provided perfect lies and the greens were fast and true.

Round 1 produced a three way tie for the lead on 4-over 76, between Ian Asbury (Shoalhaven Heads), Russell Rogers (Tura Beach) and Geoff Morris (Beverley Park). In the women’s event, Helen Neave (79) led from Margaret Dickinson (83), both from Catalina. The nett winners were Geoff Morris and Colleen Day (Catalina).

Round 2 saw Asbury and Rogers both shoot 74 to tie on 150, requiring a sudden death playoff for the men’s scratch event. After halving the first playoff hole, and with their fellow golfers barracking from the clubhouse balcony, Rogers finally won the event with a solid par. In the women’s 36-hole scratch event, Margaret Dickinson (83, 81) came from 4 shots behind to win by one stroke from Helen Neave (79, 86).

Round 2 nett winners were Catalina locals Michael Moulds (68) and Helen Neave (73). The 36-hole nett winners were also locals Sam Shaw (139 cb) and Colleen Day (145).

The lovely course, friendly local members and good location only 3.5 hours south of Sydney suggests more senior golfers should consider playing this event in 2022.

Many thanks to Geoff Morris for his report and photos!

Breakthrough win for Craig Green at Penrith

A quality field of 53 players took to the Penrith course for the annual Penrith Seniors. It was pleasing to see some familiar names in David Limbach, Sal Ballard and Graeme Howland who were regulars on the senior circuit also playing in the field. Sal and David have moved up the mountains, to Springwood GC while Graeme (Keg) Howland has moved to Dunheved GC. All these ex Penrith members are still playing some quality golf and are always welcome in any senior event.

Craig Green (Pymble) brought his A game to the course and left the field in tatters with a superb round of 68, 4 under par and showed why he will be a contender in many events. Craig has joined the seniors this year and has a great action and a very solid game. Runner-up to Craig was Dunheved gun, Johnh Fearnley with 72. One shot back from John was David Limbach (Springwood) and Joe Mc Phillips (Lynwood) on 73.

Rowan Easterbrook first win in the Pymble Seniors

68 players took to the Pymble course that was bearing its teeth. With heavy rain over the weekend the Pymble course was playing long with little run on the kikuyu fairways and some difficult pins made for a considerable challenge to all players.

In the scratch event, Rowan Easterbrook (Oatlands) had no trouble cruising to an even par round of 72 to win by four shots from Neil Joseph (Pymble) who was runner-up with 76. Third place went to Doug Cullam (Monash) on 77 with Bruce Edwards (Mona Vale ) with 78. Next best was Ken Brewer(Newcastle) with 79.

In the nett event, it was a win to local player Ashley Smith with 72 from Iain Battersby (Moss Vale) on 76.

More: https://www.golfgenius.com/ggid/wxhrpu/customerdirectory/5886879086491515594?season_id=6642833820552837717

VICTORIA

Pascoe and Valentine win the Central Victorian Senior Amateur

A three way count back was needed to separate the winner for the Men’s scratch event at Heathcote GC. Stephen Valentine (Kew) won on a count back from James Lavender (Northern) and Greg Wilson (Rosebud) after all players finished on 75. One shot behind was Greg Holmes (Bendigo) on 76 with Colin George (St. Andrews Beach) and Kent Davies (Heathcote) next on 77.

In the Men’s nett event, Ian Dunne (Mornington) won on a count back from Kevin Whyley (Howlong) after both players finished on 72. Gary Prendergast (Heathcote) was next with 73.

In the women’s scratch event, Helen Pascoe (Buninyong) continued her domination on the women’s Victorian circuit with a close win. Helen finished with 26 scratch stableford points to just tip out Marianne Stoettrup (Gisborne) on 25 points. Bev Smith (Hepburn Springs) was next with 22 points. In the women’s nett event, Dale Thompson (Southern) posted a great score of 39 points to easily win the nett from Valerie Sims (Riversdale) who finished with 32 points. Next was Vera Lund (Koringal) with 30 points.

More: https://www.golf.org.au/events#/customer/1090/schedule/2021/10669



QUEENSLAND

Dowling and Tathem win at Carbrook

It started out as a very cool morning as the first group hit off at 7:00 am, but turned into a beautiful Queensland winter’s day. The course was in magnificent condition. A total of 11 men were able to play or better their handicap on the day. They were led by Toby Palham (Southport) who had an excellent 43 points, followed by John Casey (Keperra) who had a very good 41 points and then John Jayo (Redcliffe) on 40 points.

Brad Dowling (Southport) and James Zappelli (Windaroo Lakes) had the best scratch scores for the men with 74s, followed by Mark Blake (Helensvale), Jim Stone (Southport) and Ian Frost (Arundel Hills) who all had 75s.

The best stableford score in the ladies was Theresa Tathem (Twin Waters) on 35 points followed by Susan Painter (Nudgee) on 31 points.

Theresa Tathem also had the best scratch score for the ladies with a 92 followed by Laurence Bargibant (Arundel Hills) on 93.

Report by John Jayo

More: https://www.golf.org.au/events#/customer/1090/schedule/2021/10643





2021 Australian Masters Games Early Bird entries now open! 9 – 16 October, 2021

Early bird registrations for the Australian Masters Games in Perth is now open and they have asked us to assist with promotion.

Early Bird entries are now open for Golf as part of Australia’s best multisport festival for 30+ year olds – the 2021 Australian Masters Games! The Games will take place from Saturday 9 to Saturday 16 October in Perth, Western Australia with more than 8,000 participants expected to head west to enjoy an unmissable sport and social program.

And the best news is, you don’t have to meet qualification standards to participate, just the minimum age requirement for the sport.

Details for the Golf are: 11, 13 & 14 October 2021

Venues: Joondalup Resort & Golf Club (11th), Secret Harbour Golf Links (13th), The Vines Golf & Country Club (14th)

Age groups: 30-39, 40-49, 50-59, 60-69, 70+ The Australian Masters Games is renowned for its social program almost as much as the sport. And in 2021 the social program, which brings together participants from all sports, will be bigger and better than ever before. Walk the hallowed turf of Optus Stadium as part of the Opening Ceremony, watch a quintessential WA sunset from Coast, Port Beach during the mid-week function and explore the new WA Museum Boola Bardip as part of the Closing Ceremony.

If you need help planning your trip, there is a team of friendly consultants at All Sports Travel ready to assist. Don’t miss out on the Early Bird discount, enter now and get active, social and adventurous in October! And after you’ve enjoyed Play Time in Perth, join us in Adelaide for the 2023 Games.

More: https://www.golf.org.au/2021-australian-masters-games-early-bird-entries-now-open/.

COMING SENIOR EVENTS

July 11-14 South Pacific Ladies Classic (QLD)

July 12 Secret Harbour Men’s& Women’s Senior Open (WA)

July 19 Cottesloe Senior Open (WA)

July 19 Coolangatta & Tweed Heads Seniors (QLD)

July 19-20 Fern Bay Trophy (W- SOOM) (NSW)

July 20-22 Men’s Senior Trans Tasman (Sanctuary Cove Trophy) Postponed

July 23 -25 Hahn Super Dry Open (Darwin) (M&W-Senior OOM) (NT)*

July 26 Carnarvon Seniors (NSW)

July 28-30 Gold Coast Senior Amateur (QLD)*

July 31-1 Seaside Classic Seniors (NSW)

August 01- 03 Queensland Men’s Senior Amateur (QLD) *

August 01- 03 Queensland Women Senior Amateur (QLD) *

August 02 Mandurah Senior Open (WA)

August 09 Victor Harbor Seniors (SA)

August 09 Yarra Yarra “Ray Barned” Senior Amateur (VIC)

August 10 Kingston Heath Senior Amateur (VIC)

August 10 Bankstown Seniors (NSW)

August 11 Commonwealth Senior Amateur (VIC)

August 12 Huntington Senior Amateur (VIC)

August 12- 13 Nudgee Masters (QLD)

August 13 Victoria GC Senior Amateur (VIC)

August 16 Gailes Seniors (QLD)

August 16 West Lakes Seniors (SA)

August 16 Metropolitan Plate (VIC)

August 23 RACV Royal Pines Seniors (QLD)

August 23 Glenelg Seniors (SA)

August 23-24 Newcastle/Hunter Senior Classic (NSW)*

August 23 Royal Melbourne Seniors Classic (VIC)

August 30 Royal Adelaide Seniors (SA)

August 31 Beerwah Seniors (QLD)

September 02- 03 The Grange and Kooyonga Senior Amateur (M&W- SOOM (SA) *

September 06- 08 South Australian Senior Amateur (M&W- SOOM (SA) *

September 06- 07 Bendigo Senior Amateur (M&W- SOOM) (VIC)

September 12- 13 Women’s Tasmanian Senior Amateur (TAS)

September 13 Palmer Gold Coast QSOOM (QLD)

September 13 -15 Victorian Senior Amateur (M&W- SOOM) (VIC)*

September 16 -17 Maroochy River Senior Classic QSOOM (QLD)

September 20 Brisbane QSOOM (QLD)

September 27 – 30 ACT Senior Amateur (M&W- SOOM) (ACT)*

September 09 Gosford Seniors (NSW)

September 10 Magenta Shores Seniors (NSW)

September 12 Shelly Beach Seniors (NSW)

September 14 Wyong Seniors (NSW)

September 15 Kooindah Waters Seniors (NSW)

September 16 Port Kembla Seniors (NSW)

September 18 – 19 Gunghalin Lakes Seniors (NSW)

September 20 Camden Seniors (NSW)

September 21 Liverpool Seniors (NSW)

* events in the Australian Senior Men’s Order of Merit 2021