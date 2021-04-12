2021 Australian PGA Championship slotted to return to early December timeslot

The 2021 Australian PGA Championship will return to its traditional early summer timeslot following a one-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The flagship event will be played from 2-5 December at Brisbane’s historic Royal Queensland Golf Club.



Tickets for the popular golf event are now on sale and can be purchased via Ticketek.



PGA of Australia chief executive Gavin Kirkman says the return to the early summer position that will assist in building a world-class field.



“After the disappointment in cancelling last year’s event, we are elated to be able to stage the 2021 Australian PGA Championship,” Gavin Kirkman said.



“The Australian PGA Championship is seen by millions of fans the world-over, so we are excited to play a leading role in the rejuvenation of the international tourism sector for Queensland and put a spotlight on the beautiful city of Brisbane by bringing a quality field of golf’s best players to Royal Queensland Golf Club.



“The magnificent course at Royal Queensland has seen significant change since our flagship event was last played here; and our players, partners and stakeholders alike are excited to return to experience the course alongside Brisbane’s world class hospitality.”



The Australian PGA Championship has an impressive honour roll of past winners, including Adam Scott (2019, 2013), Cameron Smith (2018-17) and Royal Queensland Golf Club’s own Greg Norman (1984-85).

Tourism and Sport Minister Stirling Hinchliffe welcomed the return of the PGA to the It’s Live! in Queensland events calendar.

“Queensland is the home of elite sport, so we’re looking forward to having Australia’s premier golf event return to Queensland this summer,” Mr Hinchliffe said.

“Events like the PGA are important for bringing visitors to Brisbane who support local jobs and our economic recovery, which is already underway.

“Having golf’s best back on the fairways at Royal Queensland for the PGA will excite Australian fans and showcase Brisbane to millions watching around the world on TV and live streams.”

Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said Brisbane’s world-class golf facilities, stellar accommodation and dining and leisure experiences would set an enviable scene for the 2021 Championship.



“Live sports thrive in Brisbane and we expect to draw big crowds from outside the region as we welcome back events and embrace our place as Australia’s home of major sporting events,” Cr Schrinner said.



“While they’re here, we’ll be encouraging golf fans to enjoy the action off the green as well, including exploring leading art exhibitions, sampling renowned restaurants, cruising the river and enjoying sensational shopping precincts.



“Brisbane has a strong focus on securing major sporting events like this – they shine a spotlight on our city and deliver flow on economic benefits to our local tourism, hospitality, retail and service industries.”

The event – one of the feature tournaments on the ISPS HANDA PGA Tour of Australasia – will be played at the 101-year-old Royal Queensland for the first time since 2001.

The Australian PGA Championship is co-sanctioned with the European Tour, and forms one of the early events on the 2022 European Tour schedule.

Hosting the tournament in Brisbane has been made possible by support and collaboration between the Queensland Government, through Tourism and Events Queensland, and Brisbane City Council, through Brisbane Economic Development Agency.