Golf rallying for youth suicide awareness: Special event at spectacular Gerringong GC

Story and Photo Gallery by Noel Rowsell.

Gerringong Golf Club is hosting the ‘Sam Matters Cup’ and ‘Sam Matters Plate’ events on 23rd April, to help raise awareness and the prevention of suicide.

Head Professional Shane Cochrane said, “Last year our communities of Gerringong and Kiama were devastated by the tragic loss of several teenagers and young adults to suicide.

“Gerringong Golf Club will be hosting an event on Friday April 23rd to help raise awareness and the prevention of suicide”.

“This event is named after one of our young juniors, Sam Matters, who tragically took his own life.”

The event on the day is a two person Ambrose, with the Sam Matters Cup for parent & child, grandparent & grandchild, uncle & niece/nephew, etc.

Both players must have handicaps to be eligible to play in the Cup event.

The Sam Matters Plate is for anyone else that would like to play on the day and help raise funds for the Sam Matters Foundation. You don’t need a handicap to play in the Plate, you just need a set of clubs and to be able to play golf.

There will be 9 different holes with pink tees set up way down the fairway for young kids to help them get around the course and enjoy the day.

Bookings are essential so don’t hesitate to book in by contacting the Pro Shop on 02 4234 3333. Entry fees need to paid upon booking.

Gerringong is located on the NSW south coast an hour and a half or so south of Sydney.