Entries open for the 2021 NSW Veteran Matchplay Championship at Port Stephens

THE NSW Veteran Golfers Association MATCHPLAY CHAMPIONSHIPS will be played from Monday 31 May to Friday 4 June 2021 at Nelson Bay, Pacific Dunes and Horizons golf clubs in what is again expected to be a great week of fun competitive golf.

Tournament director Dave Flatt is hoping for a much smoother run this year after the 2020 edition was bumped from mid year to late November/early December due to covid.

Still, Flatt overcame the challenges to confirm his tournament staging expertise and the matchplay is planned to be even bigger and better this year.

The field size is being increased to 128 men and women players who will face off in probably seven handicapped divisions. Despite the increase the tournament is expected to be a sellout so it is advised to get entries in as soon as possible. (Entries will be accepted in the order in which they are received)

“It has been necessary to increase the entry fee to $160 pp,” Flatt says.

“This is because at least one of the clubs has increased their charge for green fees. However, the Meet & Greet function on Sunday 30 May and the Presentation Dinner on Friday 4 June are included in this cost. We are not anticipating the same Covid restrictions we had last year on the Presentation dinner.”

Entry form and further details:

Download program

Download entry form

vetsmatchplay@gmail.com