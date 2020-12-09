Australian senior amateur golfing wrap: December 2020

Darryl Hearsch wraps up the the latest Australian senior amateur golfing action from around the country, including some encouraging news from Golf Australia about new events being added to the Men’s and Women’s 2021 Senior OOM calendar.

NATIONAL

Exciting news from Golf Australia for the Senior Amateur 2021 year

GOLF AUSTRALIA has added some new events to the Men’s and Women’s 2021 Senior OOM calendar.

Two new events have been added, one in Tasmania and one in NSW. So now Tasmania has three GA OOM ranking events, two in February 2021 and on in November 2021.

NSW has added the Coffs Coast Seniors to the GA OOM. The other two NSW events are the NSW Seniors and the Sydney Classic.

Going with the trend from the R&A and GA, the Coffs Coast Senior and the South Australia secondary event at The Grange and Kooyonga will now merge the senior men and women together into the one field.

David Bagust wins the NSW Senior Championship at Orange in a drama filled 4 man play-off.

Port Macquarie’s David Bagust has survived a thrilling four-player, four-hole playoff against Robert Payne, John Fearnley and Cowra’s Peter Kirwan to win the Men’s Senior Amateur at the historic Duntryleague Golf Club in Orange.

It was the dramatic playoff which captured everyone’s attention. In the end, it was Bagust, who hit a sizzling approach to about 3 metres, then stepped up to drain the ensuing putt for the win.

Earlier in the day the Men’s Division looked like it was going to be a battle between Bagust and his playing partner in the final group, overnight leader Peter Kirwan of Cowra.

Despite a jittery start from the pair, the pair were still battling for the lead with Kogarah’s Michael Musgrave (playing in the group in front) as the final group turned for home.

Playing several groups in front, local legend Payne and Dunheved’s Fernley had other ideas. The pair, who started at five and six shots back respectively, made up ground on the leaders with solid golf. The pair closed with rounds of 70 and 69 to finish the 54 hole tournament at nine over.

As the afternoon wore on, the winner looked like he could come from anywhere. Musgrave looked like he was going to be the man of the hour; however, a disastrous back nine saw him fade away.

Kirwan looked the most likely winner late in the day. For most of the back nine he was thereabouts, and with just two holes to play, he had managed to regain a two-shot buffer which looked like it might be enough.

Bagust, who hadn’t made much all day, suddenly found a birdie on the 17th to cut Kirwan’s lead to one. The last hole was always going to be a nervous affair, and when Kirwan couldn’t get up and down from the back edge, and when Bagust made par, four players were headed for sudden death.

Sadly for Kirwan, who had led for much of the tournament, the playoff was a short-lived affair. When he and Fearnley couldn’t match the fours of Bagust and Payne, on the first hole, the playoff was down to two.

Moving to the second, and with the light dropping, both players had a chance for a knockout blow. Payne’s putt coming up close, while Bagust could only watch in shock as his near-perfect putt for the championship viciously horseshoed out of the hole.

After pars on the third playoff hole, the pair headed back to the first, where it was Bagust who finally dealt the knockout blow.

After Payne knocked his tee shot in the trees, and could only chip out, Bagust ripped a long iron shot onto the green to about 4 metres. Payne’s approach came up short, allowing Bagust to break the deadlock, which he did with a putt for birdie which never left the centre of the hole.

Bagust was a relieved man after the win.

“I kept missing this green, This was the first time I hit,” he smiled.

“I played a bit nervy today, I hit three greens in regulation, but in the playoff, I hit three of the four.

“I chipped and putted like I was born with a 60m degree wedge in my hands.”

The NSW Senior Amateur is the first State Championship for the Port Macquarie golfer. Sadly there wasn’t much room for a celebration. The IT Consultant was due back at work first thing in the morning.

“I’ve got to be back at work tomorrow to pay the wages,” he grinned.

Report by David Tease, Golf NSW

Final scores

219 David Bagust (74-72-73) Won in a play- off

219 John Fearnley (75-75-69), Robert Payne (75-74-70) and Peter Kirwan (71-73-75)

221 Waren Gorton (71-75-75)

222 Graham Blizard (73-73-76)

223 Ken Brewer (77-73-73)

224 Lester Peterson (76-73-75)

225 Greg Rhodes (78-74-73) and Michael Musgrave (75-72-78)

226 Stefan Albinski (77-74-75)

More: https://www.bluesoom.com/

NEW SOUTH WALES

Kirwan and Osborn win the NSW Senior Foursome championship at Orange

Due to an administrative error, the men’s winners of the NSW Senior Foursomes Medal were incorrectly announced. The winners of the event should have been determined by GA countback, but instead a play-off was incorrectly carried out. Clarification of this can be found in the Rules of Golf Interpretation 20.2d/1. Golf NSW apologised for the oversight and any inconvenience caused.

The correct winners of the Men’s NSW Senior Foursomes Medal were John Osborn (Mudgee) and Peter Kirwan (Cowra). The runners up were Stefan Albinski (Mona Vale) and David Edwards (Pennant Hills).

The winners of the over 65’s division in the men’s competition were Stefan Albinski (Mona Vale) and David Edwards (Pennant Hills).

Final Scores

73 Peter Kirwan/ John Osborn and David Edwards/ Stefan Albinski

74 David Mc Millan/John Fearnley

75 Brett Porter/Peter Drinkwater and Ross Bockman/Geoff Cranfield

76 John Karren/Greg Stanford, Ken Brewer/Greg Rhodes, Lester Peterson/Graham Blizard and Terry Small/Steve Puskaric

Tapper birdies the last to take the win from Brewer at the Long Reef Seniors

Players were greeted by a wet afternoon tee off which was just enough to bring out the wet weathers but after 4 to 5 holes it cleared to a nice afternoons golf. The course was presented in magnificent condition ideal for some good scoring. The changes to the course in the past year are spectacular.

Dale Tapper (Wakehurst) cruised around Long Reef in 1 under par 70 and birdied his last hole to stay 1 ahead of the ever-consistent Ken Brewer (Lynwood) who shot an even par 71. Third place went to a group of players which included Greg Stanford (Mona Vale) and the Kogarah boys, Terry Small, Steve Puskaric and Stephen Musgrave, all who were on 77.

In the nett, Stephen Fisk (Bayview) won with a fine score of 68 from Geoff Beck (Monash) on 69. Third place went to Gary Poland (Foxhills) on 71.

Greg Stanford took out the Super seniors on a count back from Terry Small after both players finished on 77.

Fearnley goes low in winning the Cromer Seniors

Cromer once again provided the backdrop to our season ending NSW SOOM. Cromer was presented in mint condition and many players commented it was the best the course was ever presented and a pleasure to play.

John Fearnley (Dunheved) showed his class firing a great round of 37 scratch stableford points which was 1 under 69 to street the field by 5 shots. John is a rookie senior player having arrived on the scene in 2020 and could challenge Ken Brewers dominance in years to come. Second place went to Shane 58 Floyd (Cromer) with 32 points from Steve Puskaric (Kogarah) and Doug Cullam (Monash) on 29 points.

Cullum shots par to win the Twin Creeks Seniors

A small but select field braved the heat at the postponed Twin Creeks Seniors.

The winners on the day (which wasn’t really that hot) were Doug Cullam from Monash with a fine par round of 72 to just edge out Mt Broughton’s David Newman who returned a 73.

Greg Stanford played well and a great closing birdie on the eighteenth saw him finish on two over for a 38 points nett score which was the best of the day. Four players finished on 36 points which went to a count back with Phillip Jeffrey (Bowral) claiming the runner-up prize. The other players also on 36 were David Owen (Wakehurst), Greg Farrar (Cabramatta) and Warren Marsh (Kogarah).

ACT Senior Championships wants your feedback

The ACT Monaro District are looking at what they can do to improve the ACT Senior Championship via the survey link below. Your comments are much appreciated.

Before we do anything, we want to know what the senior golfing community thinks. To that end we have compiled a questionnaire on the ACT Senior Championship through Survey Monkey.

It would be great if as many people as possible could undertake the survey.

The link to the survey is https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/GCQLR92

Thank you very much for participating.

More: https://www.golfnsw.org.au/2020-senior-order-of-merit/

VICTORIA

Senior competition golf is back in Victoria with Pascoe and George leading the charge to the trophies at the Hepburn Springs Senior Amateur

After an eight-month break, Victorian senior golf returned at Hepburn Springs for the 2020 Hepburn Springs Senior Amateur.

Colin George (Rosebud) produced two fantastic rounds of 64 and 66 to finish two-over-par, resulting in a two-shot victory over James Lavender (Northern) who had rounds of 70 and 67. Kevin Sims (Riversdale) was a shot further back on 138.

Simon Bevanda (Hepburn Springs) won the nett with a score of 130 c/b from Colin George.

Helen Pascoe (Buninyong) defended her title with 57 scratch stableford points, with a one-shot victory over Kerrin Biddle (Thirteenth Beach). Louise Atchinson (Southern) won the stableford with a score of 69 points from Andrea Donaldson (Commonwealth) on 67 points on a count back.



QUEENSLAND

Dowling and Belonogoff win the McLeod Seniors

Another record field in Queensland for the McLeod QSOOM seniors event. In this COVID-19 crippled year, senior golf is booming especially in Queensland. A record field of 115 graced the lush fairways of Mc Leod on a sunny warm day with a breath of a breeze to keep conditions ideal for scoring.

In the men’s scratch event Brad Dowling (Southport) carded 73 to win from Steve Toyne (Indooroopilly) on 74. Graham Williams finished in third place and lost on a count back to Toyne after he also posted 74. In the nett event, Eddie Kost won with 40 points on a count back. Pierre Blais was runner-up with 38 points while third place went to Gordon Buck on 37 points , also on a count back.

Barry Lathwell won the super seniors with 40 points form James Rowe on 36 points.

In the women’s scratch event, Alex Belonogoff won with 77 ahead of runner up Cheryl Sternberg on 81. Third place went to Collete Byrne with 82. In the nett event, it was a win to Janis Rose with 39 points from Cheryl Hong Choy on 38 points. Third place in the nett went to Deborah Marsland with 36 points on a count back.

The link to the 2020-2021 QLD order of merit is:

https://www.golf.org.au/events#/customer/1090/orderofmerits/2021

QLD reports by John Jayo and Darryl Hearsch

More: https://www.golf.org.au/eventscalendar/#/customer/1090/schedule/2020/10643

WESTERN AUSTRALIA

Wilkinson wins the Lake Karrinyup Seniors

58 golfers played a magnificent Lake Karrinyup for the senior’s event. The Lake Karrinyup Country Club Seniors was won by Craig Wilkinson of Hartfield with a fine par round of 72. The weather cleared up after overnight rain. The course was in excellent condition.

Craig beat Paul Chappell on a count back. Martin Minogue was a close third on 73. Equal fourth were Don McLean and Kevin Tilka.

Peter Webse won the stableford with 40 points.

WA report by John Banting



COMING SENIOR EVENTS

January 09 Glenmore Seniors (NSW)

January 11 Forster – Tuncurry Seniors (NSW)

January 11 Keysborough Senior Amateur (VIC)

January 12 Harrington Waters Seniors (NSW)

January 15 Palmer Colonial QSOOM (QLD)

January 18 Lake Macquarie Seniors (NSW)

January 19 The Coast Seniors (NSW)

January 20 St.Michaels Seniors (NSW)

January 25 Yarra Courses Senior Amateur (VIC)

February 01 Wynnum QSOOM (QLD)

February 01 Wollongong Seniors (NSW)

February 03 -05 Tasmania Senior Men’s Amateur (TAS)*

February 08 Stonecutters Seniors (NSW)

February 08 Links Hope Island QSOOM (QLD)

February 16 -17 Kooringal Senior Amateur (VIC)

February 22 Concord Seniors (NSW)

February 22 Arundel Hills QSOOM (QLD) to be confirmed

February 22 -23 Cranbourne Senior Amateur (VIC)

February 25 -27 Men’s & Women’s Senior Open Amatueur (TAS)*

* events in the Australian Senior Men’s Order of Merit 2021