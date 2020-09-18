Australian Senior Amateur Golfing Wrap: September 2020

Darryl Hearsch wraps up the the latest Australian senior amateur golfing action from around a country still struggling to re-emerge from the pandemic.

NATIONAL

Brown and Davey take out the South Australian Seniors in brutal conditions at Links Lady Bay

Spring weather in SA can be capricious – Monday the 7th gave us a 35-40kph northerly; Tuesday teased with a perfect day and Wednesday provide a strong SE wind which locals advised was the most difficult!

An analysis of the statistics for the field on a hole by hole basis, reinforced the difficulties encountered for many. The course guide describes the 10th as being “undemanding” but only one par was recorded on the Monday!

With only one interstater (Kym Hargrave – Heritage Golf & Country Club)), the men’s field of 73 was most pleasing as was the strong representation of “younger” seniors and members of the Adelaide sand-belt clubs, further demonstrating that golf is vibrant in these abnormal times.

5 players in the women’s field with 4 from Blackwood Golf Club plus one from the host club.

Lorry Brown and John Davey took out the South Australian Senior Amateur Championships at Links Lady Bay Golf Club.

Brown (Blackwood) lead the women’s championship from round one proving experience is key in the 54-hole tournament. Brown, a seven-time Australian Softballer can now add the SA Senior Amateur title to her impressive list of achievements across both sports. Brown won by three strokes ahead of fellow club member Angela Masters.

Davey, no stranger to the Australian OOM and SA OOM circuit has etched his name onto the men’s trophy for a second time in the past four years. Davey, from Tea Tree Gully Golf Club, playing off a scratch handicap at the links course lead from round one with a dominant display in extremely windy conditions.

Difficult conditions will always see the very best players prevail. Playing his only OOM event this year, Tea Tree Gully’s champ John Davey shot an absolutely superb 77 to open his account . John’s strong ball flight; high quality ball striking; skill and experience was very much on display. John broke 80 for all of his 3 rounds. 3 other rounds in the seventies were returned, all on Tuesday. Steve Ross, Ken Parker and the tournament’s best round of 76 from Richard Payne.

Davey winning margin of 15 shots from fellow Tea Tree Gully member, Chris Everett, emphasised his domination. Tied 3rd were more Tea Tree players, Norm Cordina and Mike Richards with Ken Parker (Kooyonga) and Steve Ross (South Lakes).

Chris Everett also was the best Super Senior from Parker and Richards.

Parker, Bruce Lindner (Kooyonga), Ross, Davey and Eric Lane (Grange) were the best Men’s Nett performers.

Day 1

A very hot and extremely windy day sent all scores skyward. Noted wind player John Davey was the only player to break 80 firing an amazing 77 to lead by 6 shots after day 1. Davey estimated the breeze as a 3 club breeze on day 1. The SA seniors always throws in difficult conditions and as usual, the Tea Tree boys filled the top 4 out of 5 scores.

Day 2

First round leader John Davey extended his lead to 8 shots over Mike Richards and Steve Ross. Davey was on 156 while Ross and Richards were on 164. One shot back was Ken Parker on 165.

Steve Ross shot up the leader board in round 2 after a disastrous 87 first round but then got his game into order with 77 to climb into 2nd place.

Day 3

John Davey won another SA Senior with a massive 15 shot victory after firing three rounds better than 80 in a field where huge scores were the norm. The only sour point about the event was the way the course was set up even though strong winds were forecast and arrived on all three days.

Players want to play these events and enjoy themselves and not be totally demoralised. 30 single figure players were in the field, yet only 6 rounds were better than 80 on a course that played at 6400m. Officials need to set up these courses according to the predicted forecasts and allow for the age of the field. Players complemented the condition of the course which is maintained by 3 green staff and volunteers that did a wonderful job.

In the women’s event, it was a much closer affair with Lorry Brown opening up a 3 shot lead after the first round from Angela Masters. After two rounds Brown moved ahead by one more shot over Masters. Brown held onto her narrow lead to eventually win by three shots over Masters. Both players had chances of winning in the last round and Masters would be ruing here two nines on her back nine card which she could not recover from.

Part of report from GA and John Anderson

Men’s final scores

234 John Davey (77-79-78)

249 Chris Everett (85-81-83)

251 Norm Cordina (84-85-82), Ken Parker (88-77-86), Steve Ross (87-77-87) and Mike Richards (83-81-87)

254 Kevin Frick (84-82-88)

255 Glen Mc Gough (93-80-82)

Women’s final scores

288 Lorry Brown (97-94-97)

291 Angela Masters (100-95-96)

304 Rosemary Underwood (103-96-105)





NEW SOUTH WALES

Third win for Brewer in the Newcastle Seniors

A record field of 106 seniors took to the majestic Newcastle Golf Club for the seniors event. All players appreciated the effort that Newcastle went to in holding the event while many clubs are cancelling their senior events. The course was the winner on the day particularly the greens that challenged all players. Ken Brewer (Lynwood) won on a count back from John Fearnley (Dunheved) after both recorded 74’s. Brewer was under the card for most of his round but the slippery greens got the better of him in the end. Third place went to Jason Pelc (Kurri) with 77.

In the nett event, Donald Allen (Monash) had a day out, returning a great score of 67 to finish three shots ahead of Ian Harber (Horizons) on 70. In the over 65’s, Wayne Wilson (Maitland) took out the scratch with 80, while the nett was won by John Theaker (Newcastle) with 71.

Fearnley wins the Horizon Seniors

John Fearnley (Dunheved) has taken out the Horizon Seniors recording his second win in the 2020 season win a fine one over par round on the picturesque Horizon course. John continued his good form from Newcastle but this time there was no need for a count back to decide the winner. John Karren (Mona Vale) finished second with 32 scratch points while Neil Shute (Horizons) finished third with 31 points.

In the nett event, Terry Shute (Horizons) took home the honours with a fine round of 39 stableford points. Bruno Pase (Rosnay) was just behind on 38 points to claim runner-up from third placed George Anderson (Pacific Dunes) with 37 points.

A big thank you needs to go to local player Terry Shute who put a lot of work into successfully running the event and it was pleasing to see a field of 77 supporting Terry’s efforts.

QUEENSLAND

Jackson and Ogilvy win at Gailes

A field of 68 players competed at Gailes on a great course accompanied by perfect weather. The bunkers were out of play for the day due to a big storm on the weekend but other than that, the course was great and the weather was perfect. Even so, the course proved to be difficult for most players, with only two being able to better their handicap.

The best nett scores on the day for the men came from Dave Harvey (Gailes) who had 37 points, followed by Alan Spencer (Gailes), Gordon Buck (Indooroopilly), Bob Ogilvy (Gailes), Chris Mouldey (Pine Rivers) and Eugene Nix (RACV Royal Pines), who all had 36 points. The sad story for the day was that Steve Plahn (Redcliffe) actually scored 36 points but incorrectly submitted his card as 33 points, so the 33 points has to be taken as his official score. That was a real shame for Steve.

The best nett scores for the women came from Anne Bracey (Nudgee) who had 37 points, followed by Laurence Bargibant (Arundel Hills) on 35 points and Di Paez (McLeod) who had 34 points.

The best men’s scratch scores were Bob Ogilvy (Gailes) who shot a 1 over par 74, Brett Ritchie with a 76, Steve Toyne on 77, followed by Dave Harvey, Chris Mouldy, Eugene Nix and Bradley Ward who all had 78.

The best ladies’ scratch scores came Claire Jackson (Redcliffe) who had 87, followed by Laurence Bargibant with an 88 and Cheryl Sternberg and Di Paez who both had 90.

Nix and Collins winners at RACV Royal Pines

The weather on the day was perfect and the big winds that had been blowing for a couple of days before the event had abated so a relatively calm day prevailed. The course was in great condition but the wind from the previous days had dried out the greens and made them pretty fast.

The best nett scores on the day for the men came from the men came Eugene Nix (RACV Royal Pines), who had an amazing 40 points, followed by Alan Beesley (Beerwah) on 38 points and Joe McDermid (Coolangatta Tweed) who had a credible 35 points. Half of the men’s field had 28 points or less.

The best nett scores for the women came from Adrienne Naismith (Nudgee) who had 36 points, followed by Gayle Sedgman (RACV Cape Schanck) and Ngaire Graham (RACV Royal Pines) on 33 points.

The best men’s scratch scores were Eugene Nix (RACV Royal Pines) who shot a 75, with Stephen Toyne (Indooroopilly) and Bob Ogilvy (Gailes) on 77.

The best ladies’ scratch scores came Joanne Collins (Wynnum) who had 84, followed by Cheryl Sternberg with an 86 and Karen Collins (Nudgee) who had 87.

Bennett and Jackson claim the top prizes at Beerwah

A record field of 96 players teed up on the first day of Spring in idyllic conditions on a beautifully presented Beerwah course. The locals did well on the day, or at least that what the results would suggest, along with some great scores by visitors as well. A total of 14 players shot their handicap or better on the day.

The best nett scores on the day, for the men, came from Jim McGrory (Beerwah) with an amazing 42 points, followed by Craig Walters (Beerwah) and Martin Riley (Brisbane) who had 41 points, John Schafer (Beerwah) on 39 points, then Geoff Miller (Redcliffe), Geoff Skinner (Toowoomba), Charlie Bevan (Beerwah) and Tim Deakin (McLeod) on 38 points, Peter Bennett (Redland Bay) on 37 points, and finally Dave Harvey (Gailes) and Bob Ogilvy (Gailes) with 36 points.

The best nett scores for the women came from Marie Voorma (Laidley) and Debbie Love (Wantima) who both had 37 points followed by Theresa Tatham (Twin Waters) on 36 points.

The best men’s scratch scores were Peter Bennett (Redland Bay), who shot and even par 72, followed by John Schafer (Beerwah) and Bob Ogilvy (Gailes) who both had a 73, and then Charlie Bevan (Beerwah) and Tim Deakin (McLeod) who both had a 75.

The best ladies’ scratch scores came from Claire Jackson (Redcliffe) and Karen Collings (Nudgee), who both had 81 followed by Shirley Dean (Sanctuary Cove and) and Wendy O’Connell (Wantima) who both had an 85.

There were enough men for there to be prizes for the Super Seniors, with the best results coming from Geoff Miller, Geoff Skinner, and Charlie on 38 points and Dave Harvey and Bob Ogilvy on 36 points.

Popular senior Ian Frost wins the club championship at Arundel Hills

Australian representative player Ian Frost showed the youngsters how to play in claiming his first club championship at Arundel Hills. Ian and his partner Laurence Bargibant decided to leave the cold of Bendigo for the warmer Queensland weather a couple of years back and hasn’t looked back since. His opening with rounds of 78, 80 left him 5 behind the leader but then Frosty’s “A” game kicked into gear, shooting a 2 under par round of 70 to go 5 in front. Even with his last round finish of double, double, bogey, bogey he would win by 6 shots around an extremely tough Arundel Hills layout.

QLD reports by John Jayo and Darryl Hearsch

SOUTH AUSTRALIA

SA Men’s Senior Order of Merit

What a fantastic season for Steve Ross (South Lakes) in being a clear winner in both the Senior Men’s Gross and the combined Senior/Super Senior Nett Orders of Merit. Steve isn’t the longest hitter out there but he is highly skilled and very consistent as evidenced by leading after the first 4 rounds and backing up when the big points were available in the championship.

Former State and Simpson Cup player, Glen McGough (Blackwood) was second in the Senior’s Gross from Bruce Lindner.

Yet another superb effort from Mike Richards (Tea Tree Gully) who has won his Super Senior Gross category in the last three years. Mike has had had a great career in club (Kooyonga & Tea Tree Gully), Simpson Cup pennant and State golf and has continued to add to his many awards in senior golf, truly an inspiration. Geoff Ashby (Eudunda) which is a small country club a long way from Adelaide also did very well to for second with Eric Lane third, again performing well.

Bruce Lindner and Ken Parker filled the places in the combined Nett, picking up points from the championship.

Senior Order of Merit 2020 Steve Ross South Lakes 692 Glen McGough Blackwood 651 Bruce Lindner Kooyonga 565 Nigel Turner Links Lady Bay 514 Craig Gordon Tea Tree Gully 509 Richard Payne Kooyonga 461 Super Senior Order of Merit 2020 Michael Richards Tea Tree Gully 681 Geoffrey Ashby Eudunda 617 Eric Lane Grange 536 Lindsay Elliott Blackwood 491 Kenneth Parker Kooyonga 490 Phillip Smith Tea Tree Gully 404 Senior/Super Senior Nett 2020 Steve Ross South Lakes 554 Bruce Lindner Kooyonga 482 Kenneth Parker Kooyonga 429 Eric Lane Grange 398 Peter Shaw Grange 393 Andrew Long Mt Osmond 312

COMING SENIOR EVENTS

With many events cancelled or concluding for 2020 it is best to look at the various State associations and Golf Australia’s website to get the latest event details.