2020 Blue Mountains Veteran Week of Golf a winner: Photo Gallery

The Blue Mountains Veteran Golfers Association hosted the 37th Annual Week of Golf from 24th-28th February, playing the three rounds of the championship at Leura Golf Club, Wentworth Falls Country Club, Lithgow Golf Club over three days, followed by a 2BBB at Blackheath Golf Club on the final day of action.

Leura turned on a great day for golf on Day 1, although the course was still a bit of a heavy track despite the brilliantly sunny conditions.

Tournament director Richard Ledden-Cooper said, “The scores reflected the hard going, although with the majestic views that were on offer to the players, the odd bad shot didn’t seem quite as bad.”

Peter Guy (Ryde-Parramatta GC) led the way in the Men’s event on Day 1, finishing with 35 points, ahead of John Bird (Lithgow GC) 34 c/b and Peter Hall (Lithgow GC) 34. In the Women’s field, Colleen Beattie (Nelson Bay GC) led with 33 points, ahead of Karen Holt (Arundel Hills GC) with 31. Wentworth Falls offered cool morning conditions, before turning into another wonderful sunny, mild day in the Blue Mountains.

The condition of the course was great, if heavy, with the fairway yielding little run but the greens playing medium to fast and true, in spite of a fungus.

Peter Crowder (Brisbane Waters GC, Qld) won the Men’s daily event with 37 points c/b, ahead of Steve Giles (Wentworth Falls CC) 37 and Ted Healey (Lithgow GC) 36. Mei McCormick (Leonay GC) blitzed the field in the women’s event to record 38 points, ahead of Denise Barr (Gosford GC) 32. Lithgow was in great shape thanks to the recent rain and was a fitting location for the final round of the tournament. The local golf club treated the field to a wonderful sunny day, with light, cool breezes keeping the players comfort level in the ‘T’shirt range. The course played long without much roll, although there was good grass coverage. Ledden-Cooper said, “In fact, it was the best grass coverage that I personally have seen at Lithgow, the greens were true and consistent roll, although as the locals say ‘they roll towards the railway line’.” Ian Carter (Gundagai GC) led the day’s event with 38 points, ahead of Peter Crowder (Brisbane Waters) 37 and Peter Guy (Ryde-Parramatta) 37. Colleen Beattie (Nelsons Bay) led the Ladies home with 38 points, ahead of Denise Barr (Gosford) 34. “It seemed only fitting that the final day of our W.O.G. be sunny and brilliant, as were the other three days,” said Ledden-Cooper. “It was also great to see so many of the players taking the option to play the last day ,even though it didn’t go toward their overall results.” “Blackheath played ‘LON….BLOODY……G’, with the men playing off the black tees and some of those were well behind the black plates.” “With the heavy conditions, it added quite a few shots to the scores.” “This however was offset by how pretty the Blackheath course is,” said Ledden-Cooper. “The fairways had very little run, though were for the most part in great condition with the odd boggy spot.” “The greens were true and receptive to the high ball and although they were slightly nappy, they still played at a reasonable speed.” Stephen Foster and Craig Youll won the 2BBB with 41 points, ahead of Karen Flatt and David Flatt with 40 c/b and Kerry Gardner and Ian Carter with 40. Peter Crowder (Brisbane Waters) won the King of the Mountain title with a combined 74 points, ahead of Peter Guy (Ryde-Parramatta) 72. The Queen of the Mountain was Colleen Beattie (Nelsons Bay) on 71 points, ahead of Mei McCormick (Leonay) with 70.

* Information and photos provided courtesy of BMVGA Week of Golf Tournament Director Richard Ledden-Cooper