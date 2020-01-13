Australia’s Sue Wooster is world No.1 in the women’s senior amateur rankings

By Martin Blake, Golf Australia

Australia’s top female senior amateur Sue Wooster begins her 2020 season as the No. 1 player on the senior world rankings for women.

Victorian Wooster, 57, winner of the past two national senior amateur women’s titles, jumped to No. 1 recently although the news took some time to filter through.

“I just don’t tell anyone,” she said of her achievement. “I’m embarrassed by that stuff a bit!”

Wooster said she had been duelling with Canada’s Judith Kyrinis for the No. 1 ranking over recent times.

“I guess being No. 1 ranked in something is a pretty big achievement,” she said. “It looks good on the resume I guess.”

Wooster has been runner-up in the past two finals of the US Women’s Senior Amateur, and intends chasing that title again in 2020. Her dream is to have her name etched on the wall at the USGA’s hall of champions at the association’s museum in New Jersey.

“We don’t have a lot to aim for at our age,’’ said Wooster. “It’s not like we’re on the PGA Tour and playing for big money, big events every week and a whole lot of majors. That’s the deal when you’re older. You just deal with it.”

Seven times club champion at The National, she continues to shine in senior ranks although she is becoming one of the older players now. It doesn’t bother her. “I was talking to another lady who’s at lots of USGA events, she’s a similar age to me, and she said: ‘I reckon we’ve got another three years in us’!’’

Wooster heads overseas in June to play both the US and British senior amateurs, as well as the US Senior Open in Connecticut, where she has an exemption.

Prior to that, she will lead an Australian team of six women who will compete in the Trans Tasman Cup against New Zealand, defending the title they won at The Grange in Adelaide in 2018 in a Ryder Cup-style format.