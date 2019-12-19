2019 Australian PGA Championship TV Times, Leaderboard

THE 2019 Australian PGA Championship plays out at the RACV Royal Pines Resort on the Gold Coast this week and for Aussie golf fans there will be free to air television coverage on the 7 network.

A top field includes defending champion Cameron Smith, local favourite Adam Scott – both no doubt still smarting from their near miss at the Presidents Cup at Royal Melbourne – and US golfers Cameron Champ, Stewart Cink and Smylie Kaufman.

Scott claimed the Joe Kirkwood Cup in 2013 – the year of his great US Masters victory – while Smith has won over the Gold Coast crowds with successive wins and has the chance of an historic three-peat.

Australian PGA Championship TV Times

Free to air television coverage begins 12pm (AEDT) Thursday with Channel 7 broadcasting till 5pm each day. There will also be live streaming through 7PLUS.

Channel 7, 7PLUS and PGA TV Times (AEDT) – Australian PGA Championship

Thursday 12 – 5pm

Friday 12 – 5pm

Saturday 12 – 5pm

Sunday 12 – 5pm