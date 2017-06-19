Golf: What’s On This Week

Includes Leaderboards and TV Times
WITH all the fanfare of the US Open over for another year its back to regular events this week, with a number of big names seeking redemption on the US PGA TOUR, the Europeans playing the BMW International Open in Germany and the European Senior Tour also in action.
On the LPGA Lydia Ko is defending champion at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship whilst Craig Parry is a starter in the US Champions Tour’s American Family Insurance Championship at the University Ridge Golf Club in Madison, Wisconsin.
After less than stellar performances at Erin Hills Jason Day, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth are all backing up for the Travelers Championship at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.
The trio are the highest ranked players at the US PGA TOUR event but it is easy to argue that one Marc Leishman, who won the Travelers in 2012, took out the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March this year, and various times looked threatening at the US Open, is in much better form.
Other contenders include Justin Thomas, who hit the US Open record score on Saturday, Paul Casey, Daniel Berger and two-time major winner Zac Johnson, who finished T27 at the Open but somehow never managed to appear on the coverage (at least while we were watching, and we watched it a lot). Funny how they pick and choose who is worthy of getting their face on screen.
Garcia returns to Europe
Sergio Garcia returns to the European Tour for his first competitive round on the continent since winning the US Masters and will join fellow major winners Henrik Stenson and Martin Kaymer at the BMW International Open in Germany.
A number of Ausses will tee it up, as detailed below.
European Senior Tour debuts in Finland
Five time European Senior Tour winner Peter Fowler, his erstwhile caddie Mike Harwood (as pictured above) and Peter O’Malley join the tour’s first incursion into Finland for the European Tour Properties Senior Classic at the Linna Golf Club.
The inaugural staging of this event marks the beginning of a run of tournaments between now and October which form the bulk of the over 50’s schedule for the season.
More events and details below
US PGA TOUR
Travelers Championship
22 – 25 June
TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, CT
Purse: $6,800,000
Defending Champion: Russell Knox
Live Fox Sports Coverage begins Friday 5.30am – 8.30am
|AUS / NZ PLAYERS
|Steven Alker (NZ)
|Stuart Appleby
|Jason Day
|Brett Drewitt
|Marc Leishman
|Rod Pampling
|Tim Wilkinson (NZ)
US Champions Tour
American Family Insurance Championship
University Ridge GC
Madison, WI
Jun 23 – 25 – Purse: $ 2,000,000
Features: Craig Parry
Live Fox Sports Coverage begins Saturday 2.30am
Web.com Tour
Lincoln Land Charity Championship
22 – 25 June
Panther Creek Country Club, Springfield, IL
Purse: $550,000
Defending Champion: Martin Flores
|AUS / NZ PLAYERS
|Steve Allan
|Robert Allenby
|Rhein Gibson
|Mark Hensby
|Peter Lonard
|Rhein Gibson
European Tour
BMW International Open
22 – 25 June
Golfclub München Eichenried, Eichenried, MunichGermany
Purse: €2,000,000
Live Fox Sports Coverage begins Thursday 7.30pm; 11.30pm
|AUS / NZ PLAYERS
|Sam Brazel
|Marcus Fraser
|Richard Green
|Ryan Fox (NZ)
|Wade Ormsby
|Jason Scrivener
European Challenge Tour
Made in Denmark Challenge – presented by Ejner Hessel
22 – 25 June
Royal Oak GC, Vejen/KoldingDenmark
Purse: €180,000
|AUS / NZ PLAYERS
|Dimitrios Papadatos
|Daniel Fox
European Senior Tour
European Tour Properties Senior Classic
21 – 23 June
Linna Golf, Finland, will host the inaugural European Tour Properties Senior Classic.
Purse: €250,000
|AUS / NZ PLAYERS
|Peter Fowler
|Mike Harwood
|Peter O’Malley
|Greg Turner (NZ)
Ladbrokes Pro-Am Series
Broome Furnishings/Carpet Paint and Tile Pro-Am
23 – 24 June
Broome Golf Club, Broome, WA
Prizemoney: $30,000
Acushnet Open Match (Twin Creeks)
26 June
Twin Creeks Golf and CC, Luddenham, NSW
Prizemoney: Entry Fees
LPGA
Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Presented by P&G
Purse: $2,000,000
