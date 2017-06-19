Golf: What’s On This Week

Includes Leaderboards and TV Times

WITH all the fanfare of the US Open over for another year its back to regular events this week, with a number of big names seeking redemption on the US PGA TOUR, the Europeans playing the BMW International Open in Germany and the European Senior Tour also in action.

On the LPGA Lydia Ko is defending champion at the Walmart NW Arkansas Championship whilst Craig Parry is a starter in the US Champions Tour’s American Family Insurance Championship at the University Ridge Golf Club in Madison, Wisconsin.

After less than stellar performances at Erin Hills Jason Day, Rory McIlroy and Jordan Spieth are all backing up for the Travelers Championship at the TPC River Highlands in Cromwell, Connecticut.

The trio are the highest ranked players at the US PGA TOUR event but it is easy to argue that one Marc Leishman, who won the Travelers in 2012, took out the Arnold Palmer Invitational in March this year, and various times looked threatening at the US Open, is in much better form.

Other contenders include Justin Thomas, who hit the US Open record score on Saturday, Paul Casey, Daniel Berger and two-time major winner Zac Johnson, who finished T27 at the Open but somehow never managed to appear on the coverage (at least while we were watching, and we watched it a lot). Funny how they pick and choose who is worthy of getting their face on screen.

Garcia returns to Europe

Sergio Garcia returns to the European Tour for his first competitive round on the continent since winning the US Masters and will join fellow major winners Henrik Stenson and Martin Kaymer at the BMW International Open in Germany.

A number of Ausses will tee it up, as detailed below.

European Senior Tour debuts in Finland

Five time European Senior Tour winner Peter Fowler, his erstwhile caddie Mike Harwood (as pictured above) and Peter O’Malley join the tour’s first incursion into Finland for the European Tour Properties Senior Classic at the Linna Golf Club.

The inaugural staging of this event marks the beginning of a run of tournaments between now and October which form the bulk of the over 50’s schedule for the season.

More events and details below

US PGA TOUR

22 – 25 June

TPC River Highlands, Cromwell, CT

Purse: $6,800,000

Defending Champion: Russell Knox

Live Fox Sports Coverage begins Friday 5.30am – 8.30am

AUS / NZ PLAYERS Steven Alker (NZ) Stuart Appleby Greg Chalmers Jason Day Brett Drewitt Marc Leishman Rod Pampling Tim Wilkinson (NZ)

US Champions Tour

American Family Insurance Championship

University Ridge GC

Madison, WI

Features: Craig Parry

Live Fox Sports Coverage begins Saturday 2.30am

Web.com Tour

22 – 25 June

Panther Creek Country Club, Springfield, IL

Purse: $550,000

Defending Champion: Martin Flores

AUS / NZ PLAYERS Steve Allan Robert Allenby Jamie Arnold Rhein Gibson Mark Hensby Peter Lonard Rhein Gibson

European Tour

22 – 25 June

Golfclub München Eichenried, Eichenried, MunichGermany

Purse: €2,000,000

Live Fox Sports Coverage begins Thursday 7.30pm; 11.30pm

AUS / NZ PLAYERS Sam Brazel Marcus Fraser Brett Rumford Richard Green Ryan Fox (NZ) Wade Ormsby Jason Scrivener

European Challenge Tour

22 – 25 June

Royal Oak GC, Vejen/KoldingDenmark

Purse: €180,000

AUS / NZ PLAYERS Dimitrios Papadatos Daniel Fox Daniel Gaunt

European Senior Tour

21 – 23 June

Linna Golf, Finland, will host the inaugural European Tour Properties Senior Classic.

Purse: €250,000

AUS / NZ PLAYERS Peter Fowler Mike Harwood Peter O’Malley Greg Turner (NZ)

Ladbrokes Pro-Am Series

23 – 24 June

Broome Golf Club, Broome, WA

Prizemoney: $30,000

26 June

Twin Creeks Golf and CC, Luddenham, NSW

Prizemoney: Entry Fees

LPGA

Walmart NW Arkansas Championship Presented by P&G

Rogers, AR

Purse: $2,000,000