Touring Central NSW in Spring | Blooming lovely… and some very fine golf courses

Suggesting to some golfers they should stop and smell the flowers occasionally can be very sage advice, especially if they’re overly stressing out about their swing or score. This spring in Central NSW could be the perfect opportunity for all to do just that – on and off the course.

To cover these two topics below we firstly have a media release from the Central NSW region, which includes 11 local govt areas notably Bathurst, Orange, Parkes, Oberon and Cowra, detailing how Spring is a wonderful time to visit Central NSW for its world-class gardens and divine garden cafes. There’s a plethora of great events coming up.

Then we have a rundown of the fantastic selection of regional golf courses the region offers.

All in all, a great opportunity for a road trip!

The Garden Trail Turning Central NSW Pink

It’s not just the daffodils turning their heads this spring, garden lovers should head inland to Central NSW. From the sprawling 65-hectare Mayfield Garden, the largest cool-climate garden in the Southern Hemisphere, to Bathurst’s blossom-drenched Machattie Park and the tranquil paths of Cowra’s Japanese Garden and Cultural Centre, the region is one of Australia’s best road trips for bloom hunters.

This garden trail takes in four towns and various festivals and will fill a long weekend spring pilgrimage. The region is two-hours’ drive from Sydney or three-hours’ drive from Canberra with interstate flight connections.

Mayfield Garden , Oberon – explore 65 hectares of manicured private gardens, including the English-inspired Mayfield Maze, and the full private estate open to the public. It’s the largest privately-owned cool-climate garden in the Southern Hemisphere, complete with an on-site Mayfield Garden Café restaurant, picnic hampers, rowboats on the lake, and glamping accommodation. New this year: free guided night-sky sessions for glamping guests are now held during every school holiday, led by a passionate astronomer with telescopes, this is a magical, kid-friendly addition to a stay under the stars.

, Oberon – explore 65 hectares of manicured private gardens, including the English-inspired Mayfield Maze, and the full private estate open to the public. It’s the largest privately-owned cool-climate garden in the Southern Hemisphere, complete with an on-site Mayfield Garden Café restaurant, picnic hampers, rowboats on the lake, and glamping accommodation. King’s Parade & Machattie Park , Bathurst – Bathurst’s Town Square transforms into a sea of blossom each spring, with the adjacent Victorian-era Machattie Park bursting into bloom alongside it. Free, walkable from the CBD, and enough to turn the whole town into a pop-up garden. In town: visit Dejorja & Co, a boutique-café-florist hybrid under one roof, pick up a bouquet from onsite florist Florence Grace Floristry, browse the boutique, then settle in at Dejorja Café for lunch amongst the greenery and flowers.

, Bathurst – Bathurst’s Town Square transforms into a sea of blossom each spring, with the adjacent Victorian-era Machattie Park bursting into bloom alongside it. Free, walkable from the CBD, and enough to turn the whole town into a pop-up garden. Cowra Japanese Garden , Cowra – the largest Japanese garden in the Southern Hemisphere over 12.5 acres, this beautiful oasis commemorates the WWII Cowra breakout and the enduring friendship between Australia and Japan. Part garden, part moving cultural landmark, with regular bonsai workshops, events, the Cowra Japanese Garden Cafe and seasonal festivals. Nearby: in Canowindra, visit Perennialle Plants, a renowned nursery, café and emporium set inside a beautifully restored historic building.

, Cowra – the largest Japanese garden in the Southern Hemisphere over 12.5 acres, this beautiful oasis commemorates the WWII Cowra breakout and the enduring friendship between Australia and Japan. Part garden, part moving cultural landmark, with regular bonsai workshops, events, the Cowra Japanese Garden Cafe and seasonal festivals. Orange Botanic Gardens , Orange – with 17 hectares of stunning landscaped gardens right in the heart of town, the Garden is free, and an easy pairing with Orange’s celebrated food and wine scene, a high-reward stop on any itinerary. In town: visit Anything Grows, a nursery-café-gift store with a sunny courtyard tucked amongst the plants, trees and flowers.

, Orange – with 17 hectares of stunning landscaped gardens right in the heart of town, the Garden is free, and an easy pairing with Orange’s celebrated food and wine scene, a high-reward stop on any itinerary.

Garden Events Coming Up:

Cowra Sakura Matsuri, Cherry Blossom Festival , Saturday 26 September 2026. A day-long celebration of spring at the Cowra Japanese Garden, blending cherry blossom viewing with Taiko drumming, sumo wrestling, tea ceremonies and market stalls, marking the historic friendship between Cowra and Japan.

, Saturday 26 September 2026. A day-long celebration of spring at the Cowra Japanese Garden, blending cherry blossom viewing with Taiko drumming, sumo wrestling, tea ceremonies and market stalls, marking the historic friendship between Cowra and Japan. Orange Open Gardens , Sunday 25 October 2026. A self-guided tour through a curated selection of private Orange gardens often surrounding historic beautiful homes.

, Sunday 25 October 2026. A self-guided tour through a curated selection of private Orange gardens often surrounding historic beautiful homes. Mayfield Garden Spring Festival , September and October. Australia’s largest privately-owned cool-climate garden opens its full 65-hectare private estate, with rhododendrons, wisteria and water lilies in peak bloom alongside glamping and live music.

, September and October. Australia’s largest privately-owned cool-climate garden opens its full 65-hectare private estate, with rhododendrons, wisteria and water lilies in peak bloom alongside glamping and live music. Bathurst Spring Spectacular, Saturday 31 October to Sunday 1 November 2026. Around 10 of Bathurst’s best local gardens – from grand heritage properties to intimate cottage gardens – open to the public, with live music, market stalls, a bonsai display and a giant monster plant sale. Tie-in events are held at Miss Traill’s House, the Bathurst Farmers Market and Abercrombie House.

Saturday 31 October to Sunday 1 November 2026. Around 10 of Bathurst’s best local gardens – from grand heritage properties to intimate cottage gardens – open to the public, with live music, market stalls, a bonsai display and a giant monster plant sale. Tie-in events are held at Miss Traill’s House, the Bathurst Farmers Market and Abercrombie House. Millthorpe Garden Ramble, Saturday 31 October to Sunday 1 November 2026. Ten private gardens in the historic high-altitude village of Millthorpe open their gates, showcasing cool-climate plantings across both village and rural properties, with cellar doors open for wine tastings along the way. Oh la la.

Central NSW offers garden, food and wine trails, galleries, museums, markets and gorgeous country lanes. It includes Oberon, Bathurst, Blayney, Cabonne, Cowra, Forbes, Lachlan, Oberon, Orange, Parkes and Weddin.

Unearth your Central NSW experience at www.visitcentralnsw.com.au

Central New South Wales Golf Courses

Central New South Wales boasts a fantastic selection of regional golf courses that pair perfectly with a springtime garden tour.

From historic championship layouts adorned with their own botanical heritage to hidden nine-hole gems, travelling golfers will find immaculate bentgrass greens, tree-lined fairways, and stunning country vistas across these local shires.

Here is a rundown of the standout golf courses available to travellers in the region:

Orange & Cabonne Shire