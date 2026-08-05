Scott Barr goes low in Wynnum win | Legends Tour Wrap

He was 8-under through 11 holes yet Scott Barr is adamant he never once thought about going sub-60 in his one-stroke win at the Paul King Memorial Legends Pro-Am at Wynnum Golf Club.

A highly respected figure within the ranks of the PGA of Australia membership, Paul King’s legacy is now carried forward by his son and Wynnum Head Professional, Matthew King.

PGA Legends Tour and adidas PGA Pro-Am Series events at Wynnum always draw strong fields as a result, Barr’s 8-under 62 enough to hold off Andre Stolz (63) who finished three shots clear of a group of four players at 4-under.

Back home after narrowly missing out on qualifying for the ISPS HANDA Senior Open, Barr made par at his opening hole, the par-4 17th, the West Australian went on an extraordinary run that yielded eight birdies in his next 10 holes.

“I certainly wasn’t thinking about 59,” said Barr, also a winner at Wynnum two years ago.

“I was probably thinking about just trying to stay in the moment, make some pars. And I was very conservative all day really. I took a few tiger-lines that I take here, I didn’t take advantage of one of the par 5s, I missed a short putt coming home. But you know what? I did enough and that’s all that matters really.”

Quick quotes

“I won here two years ago and that was in my mind with four or five holes to go,” said Barr.

“I said, look, I have won here and I know the feeling of winning here.

“It’s a course I’ve always played well at. Maybe my wedge game’s good, so there’s a lot of short holes and I just feel really comfortable playing this golf course.

“Probably had a rough couple of weeks flying around the world, shooting good scores but getting nowhere, but today was great and really happy to win.”

Leading scores

1 Scott Barr 62

2 Andre Stolz 63

T3 Leon Trenerry 66

T3 Brad Burns 66

T3 Murray Lott 66

T3 Chris Taylor 66

Next up

William (Bill) Beattie Henderson Memorial Cup, Meadowbrook Golf Club, August 4