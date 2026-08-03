Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia announces 2026-27 schedule

The 100th staging of one of Australian golf’s most historic championships, new homes for two popular tournaments and the next chapter of the BMW Australian PGA Championship headline the 2026-27 Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia schedule announced today.

The new season begins in the now traditional style with the PNG Open at Royal Port Moresby Golf Club (August 27-30) before visiting all mainland states in Australia, as well as New Zealand’s North and South islands, across a 19-tournament schedule that once again provides players with a pathway to the DP World Tour.

Among the season’s highlights will be the centenary Queensland PGA Championship on the Kurrai course at Nudgee Golf Club in Brisbane from November 19-22.

Boasting a past champions list that includes Australian greats Greg Norman, David Graham and Peter Senior, this year’s Queensland PGA will be played immediately before the BMW Australian PGA Championship, which begins a new era at The Lakes Golf Club in Sydney from November 26-29.

Co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour, the BMW Australian PGA Championship also marks the start of the Race to Dubai, the Tour’s season-long rankings competition.

The Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia will also feature two new tournament venues in 2026-27.

Secret Harbour Golf Links, south of Perth, will host the WA Open for the first time, while Peninsula Kingswood Country Golf Club becomes the new home of Players Series Victoria presented by Drummond Golf as a forerunner to hosting the 2027 Capital.com men’s Australian Open, which will again be co-sanctioned by the DP World Tour.

There is a switch of order for the three-leg New Zealand swing in February which proved to be a huge success in 2026.

The New Zealand Open presented by Millbrook Resort will now be the finale, following the ISPS HANDA Japan-Australasia Championship which returns for its second year at Royal Auckland & Grange Golf Club.

PGA of Australia General Manager of Tournaments and Global Tour Relationships, Nick Dastey, said the schedule combined the Tour’s rich history with its continued evolution.

“The Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia schedule showcases everything that makes our Tour so special,” Dastey said.

“Celebrating the 100th Queensland PGA Championship is a wonderful milestone for Australian golf. The championship has played an important role in the history of our game and we’re excited to honour that legacy with a fitting celebration.

“At the same time, we’re continuing to highlight some of Australasia’s outstanding golf facilities. Joining us for the first time this season, Secret Harbour and Peninsula Kingswood are exceptional golf courses and will provide exciting new challenges for our members.



“The move of the BMW Australian PGA Championship to The Lakes marks another significant chapter for one of our flagship events, we can look forward to the return of two-time Masters champion Rory McIlroy to the Capital.com Australian Open while there’s an exciting run home in the race to win the Order of Merit, including three tournaments in New Zealand.”

Following the PNG Open, the Tour returns to Western Australia for the CKB WA PGA Championship presented by TX Civil & Logistics at Kalgoorlie Golf Club (October 8-11) before the WA Open at Secret Harbour Golf Links (October 15-18) and Players Series South Australia at Willunga Golf Course (October 22-25).

The Ford NSW Open has its second consecutive year at The Vintage Golf Club in the Hunter Valley (November 12-15), ahead of the centenary Queensland PGA Championship and the BMW Australian PGA Championship.

Kingston Heath Golf Club on Melbourne’s renowned Sandbelt will host the Capital.com men’s Australian Open from December 3-6 before the Vic PGA Championship returns to Moonah Links Resort from December 10-13.

The new year begins with Players Series Perth at Royal Fremantle Golf Club (January 7-10), followed by Players Series Victoria at Peninsula Kingswood Country Golf Club (January 14-17), the 70th anniversary Vic Open at 13th Beach Golf Links (January 21-24), Players Series Murray River at Cobram Barooga Golf Club (January 28-31) and Players Series Sydney at Castle Hill Country Club in Sydney (February 4-7).

The Tour then heads across the Tasman for the Quinovic NZ PGA Championship at Paraparaumu Beach Golf Club (February 11-14), the ISPS HANDA Japan-Australasia Championship at Royal Auckland & Grange Golf Club (February 18-21) and the New Zealand Open presented by Millbrook Resort (February 25-28).

The season concludes with the National Tournament, at The National Golf Club on March 18-21.

The unique World Sand Greens Championship will again feature on the schedule at Binalong Community Club in regional NSW from September 26-27.

All Challenger PGA Tour of Australasia events, apart from the PNG Open, will be broadcast live in Australia on Foxtel and Kayo, and in New Zealand on Sky Sport.



CHALLENGER PGA TOUR OF AUSTRALASIA SCHEDULE

2026

August 27-30: PNG Open at Royal Port Moresby Golf Club

September 26-27: World Sand Greens Championship at Binalong Community Club (non-OOM)

October 8-11: CKB WA PGA Championship presented by TX Civil & Logistics at Kalgoorlie Golf Course

October 15-18: WA Open at Secret Harbour Golf Links

October 22-25: Players Series SA hosted by Greg Blewett at Willunga Golf Course

November 12-15: Ford NSW Open at The Vintage Golf Club

November 19-22: Queensland PGA Championship at Nudgee Golf Club

November 26-29: BMW Australian PGA Championship at The Lakes Golf Club

December 3-6: Capital.com men’s Australian Open at Kingston Heath Golf Club

December 10-13: Vic PGA Championship at Moonah Links Resort

2027

January 7-10: Players Series Perth hosted by Minjee & Min Woo Lee at Royal Fremantle Golf Club

January 14-17: Players Series Victoria presented by Drummond Golf & hosted by Marcus Fraser at Peninsula Kingswood Country Golf Club

January 21-24: Vic Open at 13th Beach Golf Links

January 28-31: Players Series Murray River in honour of Jarrod Lyle at Cobram Barooga Golf Club

February 4-7: Players Series Sydney hosted by Peter O’Malley at Castle Hill Country Club

February 11-14: Quinovic NZ PGA Championship at Paraparaumu Beach Golf Club

February 18-21: ISPS HANDA Japan-Australasia Championship at Royal Auckland & Grange Golf Club

February 25-28: 106th New Zealand Open presented by Millbrook Resort at Millbrook Resort

March 18-21: The National Tournament at The National Golf Club

STORY: Paul Munnings | PGA OF AUSTRALIA/GOLF AUSTRALIA