Entries Open for the 2026 Australian Senior Amateur Championships

Entries are open for the 2026 Men’s and Women’s Australian Senior Amateur Championship to be played at Bribie Island Golf Club on the 14th – 16th October.

The Australian Senior Amateur Championship is open to players aged 55 years and over (for men) and 50 years and over (for women) and is contested over 54-holes stroke play. It is a Golf Australia National Order of Merit Senior ranking event.

2026 will be the fifth year the Australian Senior Amateur is combined to feature men and women playing on the same course at the same time for their respective titles.

HOST CLUB

Bribie Island Golf Club – Woorim, QLD

ENTRIES

Format: 54-hole stroke play (no cut)

Eligibility: Men: 55 years and over; women: 50 years and over, as at 14 October, 2026

GA handicap limit: 8.0 (Men) & 16.0 (women)

Entries close: 12:00pm AEST, 17 September 2026

Entry fee: $255 (Incl. GST)

Inclusions: Practice round (Tue 13 Oct), range balls, pull buggy, player gift & presentation function

The defending champions are Victoria’s Sue Wooster and Mark Allen.

For online entry and more information click here