Get involved with the first ever ‘Thank a PGA Pro Day’

PGA Professionals are the heartbeat and foundation of the golf industry globally.

From your resident Club Professional, those in management positions, high performance coaches and those with the know-how to fit equipment to individual specifications, PGA Professionals are driving the growth and prosperity of our sport.

And now it is time to say, ‘Thank you.’

Ahead of the first ‘Thank A PGA Pro Day’ – an initiative of the PGA World Alliance – this Friday, July 31, here are three things you should know and how you can get involved: