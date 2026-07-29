Get involved with the first ever ‘Thank a PGA Pro Day’

PGA Professionals are the heartbeat and foundation of the golf industry globally.
From your resident Club Professional, those in management positions, high performance coaches and those with the know-how to fit equipment to individual specifications, PGA Professionals are driving the growth and prosperity of our sport.
And now it is time to say, ‘Thank you.’
Ahead of the first ‘Thank A PGA Pro Day’ – an initiative of the PGA World Alliance – this Friday, July 31, here are three things you should know and how you can get involved:
- The experts behind the game deserve to be celebrated. On 31 July 2026, the PGA of Australia joins the PGA World Alliance’s inaugural Thank a PGA Pro Day, recognising the PGA Professionals whose knowledge, passion and expertise help golfers at every level.
- Join the conversation using #ThankAPGAProDay. More than 2,500 PGA Professionals throughout Australia and 60,000 globally support golfers through their knowledge, coaching, encouragement and leadership. Share your appreciation on social media and help celebrate their contribution to the game.
- It’s the perfect time to recognise a PGA Professional who has made a difference. If you know a PGA Professional who has made a significant contribution to the game, 2026 PGA of Australia PGA Professional Awards nominations are now open. Thank a PGA Pro Day is the perfect opportunity to recognise their achievements by submitting a nomination here.