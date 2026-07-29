How to watch the 2026 AIG Women’s Open | Australian TV Times

Nine Australians, including a major championship debutant, will tee it up at Royal Lytham & St Annes this week for the landmark 50th staging of the AIG Women’s Open, the final women’s major of the year.

The Australasian contingent, which also features two New Zealanders, is part of a 144-player field competing for a record $US10 million purse, the largest in the championship’s history.

Since the championship was first played in 1976, three Australians have lifted the trophy. Corinne Dibnah became the first in 1988, Karen Lunn followed in 1993, before Karrie Webb cemented her legacy with victories in 1995, 1997 and 2002, the latter coming after the championship gained major status in 2001.

The newest addition to the field is 22-year-old Queenslander Justice Bosio, who will make her major championship debut after claiming one of 13 qualifying spots available at St Annes Old Links on Monday.

As is often the case when the women’s majors arrive, much of Australia’s attention will centre on Minjee Lee.

After capturing her third major title at the 2025 KPMG Women’s PGA Championship, Lee is now just one victory away from completing the career Grand Slam. The 30-year-old needs only an AIG Women’s Open or Chevron Championship title to join one of golf’s most exclusive clubs.

Despite an uncharacteristically challenging season, the AIG Women’s Open has consistently brought out Lee’s best golf. She has recorded five top-10 finishes in the championship, highlighted by a tie for third at Royal Troon in 2020, while she was tied for 13th last year.

Hannah Green is hoping a change in preparation can help unlock her best performance at the championship.

After skipping the ISPS HANDA Women’s Scottish Open in recent years, Green returned to the event for the first time since 2022 last week, using it as valuable links preparation ahead of Royal Lytham & St Annes.

It was a calculated move for the world No.9, who has missed the cut at the AIG Women’s Open in each of the past three seasons.

“I have not had a good track record in the AIG the last three or four years,” Green said.

“I do think that comes from not playing the week before and experiencing links golf as much.

“It’s something that I was conscious about this year.”

Although she missed the cut in Scotland, Karis Davidson arrives as Australia’s most consistent performer across this year’s major championships.

The 28-year-old has been the leading Australian in each of the past three majors, finishing T22 at the US Women’s Open, T12 at the KPMG Women’s PGA Championship and T26 at the Amundi Evian Championship.

Steph Kyriacou will hope her strong record at the AIG Women’s Open can help reignite her confidence.

The Sydneysider was Australia’s leading finisher last year with a tie for eighth, just one place shy of matching her career-best championship result of tied seventh in 2022.

However, Kyriacou has endured a challenging 2026 campaign, missing eight cuts in 11 LPGA Tour starts, including at both the Chevron Championship and US Women’s Open.

After more than a month away from competition following the Meijer LPGA Classic, the 25-year-old returns refreshed and aiming to rediscover the form that has delivered some of the best performances of her career.

AIG Women’s Open

Royal Lytham & St. Annes Golf Club, Lancashire, England

Recent champion: Miyu Yamashita

Past Aussie winners: Corinne Dibnah (1988), Karen Lunn (1993), Karrie Webb (1995, 1997, 2002).

Prizemoney: $US10m

2026 British AIG Women’s Open Australian TV Broadcast Times