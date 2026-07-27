Springwood warms up for latest Western Sydney Veteran Golfers interclub challenge

Springwood Golf Club turned on a surprisingly warm July day last Wednesday when hosting the latest interclub challenge for the members of Western Sydney Veteran Golfers Association.

Playing the short course allowed some players, and pairs, to record outstanding stableford scores – three players managed 42 points each while the best two ball team combined for a mammoth 50.

Mark White and Bruno Mitrovic, representing Leonay, defended their two ball title with the 50 points (they won the same prize last year while playing for Wallacia). Wallacia took second place through Martin Berg and Bobby Lees who achieved 45 points.

The medley two ball competition was much more closely contested. Margaret Haworth and Richard Doyle (Penrith) amassing 45 points to finish one ahead of Sharon Blacklock and Marrick Jones from Richmond.

Some of the individual stableford scores were almost good enough to take out the two ball prizes. And in a rare achievement all seven clubs competing on the day had a representative among the individual prizewinners.

Robert Lees (Wallacia) finished on top in the men’s A Grade with a monster 42 ponts. But this was just one head of second placed clubmate Peter Cromer.

The men’s B Grade was similar with Jim Boylan (Springwood) also recording 42 points to defeat Dunheved’s Sean O’Shea by 3.

42 was also needed to win the men’s C Grade competition – and it was obtained by Bruno Mitrovic (Leonay) from Sheldon Crane of Glenmore (39 points).

In the ladies competition, Margaret Haworth led the way for Penrith with 40 points, followed by Carmen Salkeld on 38 for Richmond.

After finished second in the team event at the last two interclub competitions, Wallacia finally broke through for a win with Bobby Lees, Peter Cromer, Glenn Vine and Terry Sharpe recording a total of 153 stableford points between them.

Following were Leonay (149), Glenmore and Dunheved (146), Penrith (145), Richmond and Springwood (144). Stonecutters did not participate.

With three events yet to be held the team event scores are being closely watched as they are used to decide the Club of the Year.

At present Leonay reign superior with a total of 703 points but their lead is narrow with Glenmore just behind on 701. Other totals are Richmond 692, Wallacia 682, Dunheved 678, Penrith 657, Springwood 616 and Stonecutters 458.

The Player of the Year awards for both men and women are awarded to the players with the best three stableford scores over the eight competitions held, but leaving out the score on each player’s home course.

In the men’s standing Wallacia dominate with 4 players in the top seven who each have over 100 points. After a strong result at Springwood Peter Cromer (Wallacia) has taken the lead with 108 points, He is followed by Bobby Lees (Wallacia, 10-7), Vince Preca (Leonay, 104), Lai Jayawardane (Leonay, 104), Martin Berg (Wallacia, 101), Max Loftus (Richmond, 100) and Stephen Francis (Wallacia, 100).

Top of the field in the ladies is Carmen Salkeld from Richmond on 110 from Julie Berg (Penrith, 99), Margaret Haworth (Penrith, 95), Clea Bain (Dunheved, 91), Suzanne Still (Richmond, 91), Christine Hoppe (Wallacia, 89), Sharon Blacklock (Richmond 88), and Tarana Khanna (Springwood, 88).

The next event is to hosted by Penrith golf club on Tuesday 18th August.

STORY: NOEL HOPPE | WSVGA