2026 Australian Hickory Shaft Open Golf Championships a roaring success

The 31st playing of the Australian Hickory Shaft Open Championships brought together players from around Australia, New Zealand, China, Japan and South Korea.

The event incorporated the fourth playing of The Asia Pacific Society of Hickory Golfers Championship.

The size and breadth of the field of 66 showed how hickory shaft golf is growing in popularity and diversity around the world.

The national championships were contested over three days of play at Brisbane GC, the oldest in Brisbane founded in 1896 and Royal Queensland GC the venue for numerous tournaments and the course chosen for the 2032 Olympic Games.

Day one began at Brisbane GC with Canadian Foursomes. New Zealand pro Anthony Doyle and local Chris Cooper were clear winners with 79 over Nathan McGrath/Brett Dudley on 81, who also took out the net with 73.5.

Day two was round one of the singles at Royal Queensland, a real test with its firm fast greens testing the 100 year old clubs. Anthony Doyle with 78 led Alex Sutherland by 3 shots with another 6 in striking distance. Leading woman was 15 year old Royal Queensland local Hanna Thomas on 86. It was Hanna’s first event using hickories, but being a scratch marker had no trouble making the transition.

Best nett scores were Brett Dudley 69 and Tee Hyun Park (South Korea) on 80.

Day 3 was back to Brisbane GC which players found a bit more hickory friendly as demonstrated by the scores. 2025 Champion Anthony Doyle produced a wonderful under par 68 to take out the Men’s Championship with a total 146. Runner up and leading amateur on 160 was Matthew Morris. With another seven players within 6 shots.

In the Australian Hickory Shaft Championship for women Hanna Thomas continued to dominate with a total 175 well ahead of runner up Tee Hyun Park (South Korea) on 196.

The net events were much closer with Ross Bishop’s back to back wins with 136 over runner up Brett Dudley on 138, with another ten players close behind. In the Women’s, Tee Hyun Park on 150 led Jeanette Lim on 154.

The Asia Pacific Society of Hickory Golfers, which was established in 2022 held their Championship in conjunction, with Anthony and Hanna being the 2026 Champions, the fourth with their name on the trophy.

This year’s over-70 champion was Queensland’s Hugh Dolan. The leading amateur Matthew Morris and leading overseas player, Suguru Nakase from Taiheiyo Club, Tokyo, last year’s Asia Pacific Hickory Champion.

At the dinner, James Feng, chairman of the China Golf Heritage Society, spoke and invited all players to attend next year’s China Hickory Invitational, which also hosts the Asia Pacific Championship. All speakers praised the excellent organisational skills of Event Chairman Rob King-Scott and his Committee, resulting in a smooth and successful tournament played in great spirits.

The 2027 Australian Championship, will be held in Melbourne’s sand belt in October, then Sydney in 2028, Tasmania in 2029, and Western Australia in 2030.