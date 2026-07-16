This sublime South Africa golf, wine and wildlife tour awaits | Discounts for ASG readers available

Hop aboard this sublime, fully escorted South African golf, wine and safari tour expertly designed and hosted for Australian golfers by Amateur Club Golfer.

South Africa is a country that rewards careful planning.

Its best golf is not found in one place, or in one type of course. It moves from Cape Town’s established fairways to the Cape Winelands, through the Garden Route, and into resort golf shaped by scale, landscape and light.

In March 2027, Amateur Club Golfer will host a 12-night South Africa Golf, Wine & Safari tour for Australian golfers who want the country experienced with structure, ease and good judgment.

Running from 13–25 March 2027, the itinerary includes Cape Town, Franschhoek, Albertinia and George, with stays at the Commodore Hotel, Le Franschhoek Hotel & Spa, Garden Route Game Lodge and Fancourt Hotel.

The golf has been chosen for variety and quality. Royal Cape brings history as South Africa’s oldest golf course. De Zalze and Pearl Valley place the game within the Cape Winelands. Pinnacle Point adds one of the country’s most dramatic coastal settings. Fancourt provides the closing chapter, with rounds at The Links, Outeniqua and Montagu.

This is not a self-managed golf holiday.

The tour is fully hosted by Amateur Club Golfer, with accommodation, transfers, golf arrangements, daily breakfast, selected dining, winery experiences and safari activities built into the structure of the journey.

That matters because South Africa is best enjoyed when the details are already handled. The right sequence, the right pacing and the right support change the experience.

For golfers travelling with partners, the itinerary also gives non-golfers a reason to be part of the trip. Wine, scenery, food, wildlife and culture sit naturally alongside the golf, making this a strong option for couples as well as individual golfers and small groups.

Australian Senior Golfer readers are eligible to save an extra $500 per person on the South Africa 2027 tour, available with current Early Bird pricing until 15 August, subject to availability.

To enquire, visit the South Africa 2027 tour page and mention Australian Senior Golfer.

Tour: South Africa Golf, Wine & Safari

Dates: 13–25 March 2027

More info and bookings here