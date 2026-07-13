Richard Heath and Nadene Gole strong finishes at R&A Senior Amateurs

Swiss-based Australian Richard Heath has earned a share of second in the men’s event as Victorian Nadene Gole finished sixth at The R&A Women’s Senior Amateur Championship in England.

It was a double American celebration as Lara Tennant and Bryan Hoops claimed their respective titles at Frilford Heath, Heath shooting 2-under 70 in the final round to finished tied with England’s John Kemp at 4-under, six shots back of Hoops who closed with an impressive 6-under 66 to finish at 10-under.

It was a second Women’s Senior Amateur title for Tennant, posting 2-under 72 in the final round to finish five clear of England’s Emma Brown.

The first Australian winner of the Senior Amateur championship two years ago, Gole signed off on her championship with a round of 2-over 76 to end the week at 12-over, 10 strokes from the lead in outright sixth.

Fellow Victorian and reigning Australian Women’s Senior Amateur champion Sue Wooster (pictured, above) also finished the week inside the top 10.

Paired with Gole in the final round, Wooster began the day in a share of sixth, going out in 3-over 40 in a round of 4-over 78 to claim a share of seventh.

Lucie Quilliam was the third Aussie in the Women’s Senior Amateur field but failed to make the final-round cut.

Women’s Senior Amateur final scores

Men’s Senior Amateur final scores

Photos: Richard Heathcote/Getty Images