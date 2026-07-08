Ticket ballot opens for The 155th Open Championship at St Andrews

The ticket ballot for The 155th Open at St Andrews is now open for fans wanting a chance to attend the Championship’s return to the home of golf from 11-18 July 2027.

The ticket ballot remains the primary route for fans to secure general admission tickets and will run from Monday 6 July to Friday 24 July 2026. Hospitality and Destination Packages for The 155th Open are already available and selling at record pace.

With tens of thousands of golf fans already registering interest in the ballot before it even opens, demand is expected to be extremely high. To enter the ballot, fans will need to be members of One Club, the free-to-join digital membership programme presented by Mastercard.

Chris Gabe, Director of Fan Experiences at The R&A, said, “We have seen unprecedented interest from fans wanting to attend The 155th Open at St Andrews, demonstrating the huge demand to be part of one the world’s great sporting events. We are encouraging fans to submit their ticket applications before the ballot closes on 24 July so they do not miss out on their chance to enjoy a true celebration of golf next year.”

Those entering the ballot should be aware that in all recent years, fans who have applied for tickets on Practice Days have had a higher chance of success given that Championship Day ticket applications have been up to ten times oversubscribed.







Practice day highlights include the Last-Chance Qualifier on Monday 12 July, a dramatic 12-player contest where the final place at The 155th Open will be decided. The Heroes Classic – Champion Edition on Tuesday 13 July is a showcase event where Champions of The Open and special guests will play in teams over the 1st,2nd,17th and 18th holes of the Old Course, following a now established tradition when The Open takes place at St Andrews. On Wednesday 14 July, fans can watch players go through the final day of preparations.







While Ticket Plus is already sold out on Championship Days, fans can join the waiting list to be first in line should anything additional become available.







Fans who want to guarantee their place at The 155th Open can also choose from a range of experiences, including hospitality and travel and accommodation packages. Options include the affordable The Open Camping Village alongside hotel packages designed to make attending St Andrews as easy as possible. To explore all available experiences, visit: https://www.theopen.com/tickets-and-hospitality/2027







For more information, or to enter the ballot, visit: https://www.theopen.com/ticket-ballot